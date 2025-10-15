Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972545https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/provident-fund-money-withdrawal-made-easy-how-to-get-your-pf-money-online-in-4-simple-steps-without-hr-hurdle-2972545
NewsPhotosProvident Fund Money Withdrawal Made Easy: How to Get Your PF Money Online In 4 Simple Steps Without HR Hurdle
photoDetails

Provident Fund Money Withdrawal Made Easy: How to Get Your PF Money Online In 4 Simple Steps Without HR Hurdle

Getting your Provident Fund amount doesn't require begging HR anymore. The EPFO Unified Member Portal lets you claim your PF online in simple steps. Here's how to access your hard-earned money without hassle or delays.

 

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Follow Us

PARAGRAPH 1: STEP 1 - ACTIVATE YOUR UAN

1/6
PARAGRAPH 1: STEP 1 - ACTIVATE YOUR UAN

First, activate or access your Universal Account Number by visiting the EPFO Unified Member Portal. Login using your UAN and OTP. If not registered yet, activate your UAN first before proceeding with any withdrawal claims.

Follow Us

STEP 2 - VERIFY YOUR KYC

2/6
(Photo courtesy: Canva)

Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account are linked and verified in your UAN profile. Go to the 'Manage' section and check the KYC section to confirm all details are updated and approved correctly.  Ensure that Aadhaar is linked with mobile number for OTP verification.

Follow Us

STEP 3 - APPLY FOR PF WITHDRAWAL

3/6
(Photo courtesy: Gemini)

Click on 'Online Services' and select 'Claim' option. Choose the appropriate form: Form 31 for partial withdrawal, Form 19 for full withdrawal, or Form 10C for pension benefits. Enter your bank account's last four digits and validate.

Follow Us

STEP 4 - TRACK YOUR CLAIM STATUS

4/6
(Photo courtesy: Gemini)

After submission, go to 'Online Services' and click 'Track Claim Status' to monitor your application. The process usually takes seven to fifteen working days. Your PF amount gets credited directly to your registered bank account automatically.

Follow Us

DOCUMENTS YOU'LL NEED

5/6
(Photo courtesy: Gemini)

Keep a cancelled cheque showing your bank account details, PAN card, and linked Aadhaar ready. These documents help verify your identity and bank information. Ensure all KYC documents are pre-uploaded to avoid delays or rejection of claims.

Follow Us

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR WITHDRAWING PROVIDENT FUND MONEY

6/6
(Photo courtesy: Gemini)

Your eligibility depends on your service period and withdrawal reason. Full withdrawal requires unemployment for two months or retirement. Partial withdrawal is allowed for specific purposes like medical emergencies, home purchase, or education after meeting service conditions.

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Pankaj Dheer
Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth
camera icon9
title
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025: Explore Nations Where Life Thrives
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Major Change In EPFO Withdrawal Period -- 2 Month's Wait Period Has Now Been Extended To...
camera icon12
title
Glenn Maxwell
Meet Glenn Maxwell: How His Herculean Knock Of 201* After Australia Being 91 For 7 Reignited Pat Cummins Side That Went On To Win World Cup 2023