Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Things to consider before writing a cheque in India -- Best practices explained
In the event of a cheque bounce, not only will the issuer be penalised, but can also attract jail term. Here are a few best practices to follow before writing a cheque in India.
Best cheque writing practice
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has courted major legal trouble following cases related to cheque bouncing. A cheque book is important as it facilitates payments and maintains a transaction record. However, it is important to exercise caution before writing a cheque due to the legal and financial implications.
How to write cheque properly
An improperly written cheque can be misused or filled in for unauthorised transactions that may cause financial losses and disputes. The cheque can be rejected if there are mistakes in it. Here are the things to consider before writing a cheque.
Write 'only' after the amount
When filling out a cheque, remember to write the word 'only' after the amount. This step can prevent potential fraud by ensuring that no unauthorized alterations can be made to the cheque. If you write only the amount then someone could easily add extra digits or words to increase the amount. When the word 'only' is written after the amount then no additional things can be added.
Never issue blank cheque
A blank cheque can be quite risky to issue. A blank cheque leaves it open to misuse and fraud as anyone can fill in the details, including the amount and payee. Therefore, always fill in the cheque details accurately before issuing it to the recipient.
Sign cheque properly
Sign the cheque using your full name in the designated area. Make sure that your signature is the same as the one you have provided to the bank. If there is a discripancy then the bank may reject your cheque and the payment may be delayed.
Do not overwrite
Do not overwrite on the cheque as it may lead to rejection by banks. Banks typically require an error-free cheque to process payments safely. If there is a mistake then it is recommended to destroy the damaged cheque and write a new one.
Do not leave gaps
When writing the cheque avoid leaving any spaces as it can create an opportunity for fraud. Someone can easily change the details like increasing the amount which could result in significant financial loss.
Write name correctly
Write the name of the recipient to whom the cheque is being issued to clearly and accurately. Mistakes in the name can lead to delays in the cheque clearance or even rejection by the bank.
Mention accurate date
Make sure to write the date correctly on the cheque. Always double-check the date on the cheque to ensure it matches the day it is being issued. Cheques with incorrect dates might get delayed or rejected by the bank.
Write with permanent ink
Use a ballpoint pen or permanent ink to write the cheque. This will prevent the cheque from being tampered with or used fraudulently. Use of permanent ink on the cheque makes it difficult to change the details on the cheque after getting issued.
Double check amount
Always double-check the amount written on the cheque. This ensures that the correct amount is transferred. If there is a discrepancy between the amount in figures and in words then the cheque might get rejected by banks.
