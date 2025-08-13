Ratan Tata’s Unbreakable Bond With Dogs: 5 Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

2 / 7

Ratan Tata once shared a deeply touching post about rescuing a stray dog near Sion Hospital in Mumbai. The dog appeared abandoned and lost, and Tata’s office took immediate action to care for it. His message read: "My office has found an abandoned/lost dog last night… If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email us." This heartfelt outreach not only sought to reunite the dog with its owner but also reflected Tata’s genuine empathy and active role in protecting vulnerable animals in the city.