photoDetails

english

2880261

Ratan Tata's Will Beneficiary: Ratan Tata, the legendary businessman and former chairman of Tata Group, had died on 9 October last year after battling from old-age related illnesses in Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai. Now, Ratan Tata's will has revealed how he distributed his wealth among family and friends, with philanthropy taking the largest share. His personal collection of luxury watches was also included in the will. This collection features 65 watches, including brands such as Bvlgari, Patek Philippe, Tissot, and Audemars Piguet.