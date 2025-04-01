Advertisement
NewsPhotosRatan Tata's Will Beneficiaries: Rs 3,800 Crore Wealth Distributed In Philanthropy, Shantanu Naidu, Family, Friends, Dogs And Staff
photoDetails

Ratan Tata's Will Beneficiaries: Rs 3,800 Crore Wealth Distributed In Philanthropy, Shantanu Naidu, Family, Friends, Dogs And Staff

Ratan Tata's Will Beneficiary: Ratan Tata, the legendary businessman and former chairman of Tata Group, had died on 9 October last year after battling from old-age related illnesses in Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai. Now, Ratan Tata's will has revealed how he distributed his wealth among family and friends, with philanthropy taking the largest share. His personal collection of luxury watches was also included in the will. This collection features 65 watches, including brands such as Bvlgari, Patek Philippe, Tissot, and Audemars Piguet.   

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Ratan Tata's Will: Rs 3,800 Crore for Philanthropy

1/8
Ratan Tata's Will: Rs 3,800 Crore for Philanthropy

Renowned industrialist and former Tata Group chairman, Ratan Tata, donated a significant part of his Rs 3,800 crore wealth to philanthropy, as per court documents cited by Economic Times, ensuring his legacy of generosity continues beyond his lifetime.  

Ratan Tata's Will: Donations To Endowment Foundations

2/8
Ratan Tata Will

A major portion of his wealth, including shares of Tata Sons and other assets, has been donated to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, both dedicated to charitable work.  

Ratan Tata's Will: Wealth Distribution Among Family

3/8
Ratan Tata Will

One-third of Tata’s financial properties—worth Rs 800 crore, including bank FDs, financial instruments, and physical assets like watches and paintings—have been left to his half-sisters Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy.  

Ratan Tata's Will: What Former Employees And Staff Received

4/8
Ratan Tata Will

Another one-third of his wealth has been left to Mohini M Dutta, a former Tata Group employee who shared a close bond with him. Adding further, Tata's secretary Ms Dilnaz Gilder will get Rs 10 lakh, while domestic helps and drivers -- Rajan Shaw And family and Subbaiah Konar -- will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.    

Ratan Tata's Will: Assets For Brother And Close Friend

5/8
Ratan Tata Will

His Juhu bungalow has been designated for his brother Jimmy Naval Tata (82), his sole living heir. His Alibaug property and three guns (including a .25 bore pistol) will go to his close friend Mehli Mistry. 

 

Four Amendments in the Ratan Tata's Will

6/8
Ratan Tata Will

Ratan Tata’s will, made on February 23, 2022, includes four amendments. His investments in other listed stocks, non-listed companies, and unmentioned assets will be equally divided between the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust.  

Provisions For Pets And Shantanu Naidu

7/8
Ratan Tata Will

A Rs 12 lakh corpus has been created for his beloved pets, with ₹30,000 allotted per quarter for each. Loans granted to Shantanu Naidu (his executive assistant) and Jake Malite (his neighbor) will be waived off.  

Foreign Assets And Business Interests

8/8
Ratan Tata Will

Tata's foreign assets, valued at around Rs 40 crore, include land in Seychelles, bank accounts with Wells Fargo And Morgan Stanley, and shares in Alcoa Corp & Howmet Aerospace. His Seychelles land has been left to RNT Associates Singapore. (Image Credit: @ratantata/Insta)

Ratan TataRatan Tata WillTata GroupShantanu NaiduRatan Tata Share
