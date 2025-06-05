RBI No Longer Printing THESE 3 Banknotes --What To Do If You Possess Them? Can You Use Them?

3 / 7

Meanwhile, if you are still in possession of Rs 2, Rs 5 banknotes you can use them, although you cant expect fresh notes of this denomination in the future. For Rs 2000 bank notes, you can go to designated RBI branches and exchange them. The facility for exchange and deposit of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices)1 since May 19, 2023.