RBI's BIG Warning For Rs 500 Currency Notes - Is Your Note Counterfeit Or Real?
Rs 500 Note: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided guidelines to help customers distinguish between genuine and counterfeit Rs 500 notes. Here’s how to verify if the Rs 500 note in your wallet is authentic or not.
See-through Register With Denominational Numeral 500
Hold the note against light to check the see-through register. The number "500" should align perfectly on both sides, confirming authenticity and preventing counterfeiting.
Portrait Of Mahatma Gandhi At Centre
A clear, detailed portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is centered on the note. It features raised printing, making it slightly rough to the touch for verification.
Micro Letters Bharat (in Devanagari) And 'India'
Near Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, find tiny inscriptions of "Bharat" in Devanagari and "India" in English. These micro letters serve as an anti-counterfeiting security feature.
Colour shift Windowed Security Thread
A vertical security thread inscribed with “Bharat” (Devanagari) and “RBI” changes color from green to blue when tilted, ensuring the note’s authenticity and security.
RBI Emblem
Located to the right of Gandhi’s portrait, these elements verify the note’s authenticity, representing the Reserve Bank of India’s legal backing and promise of value.
Ashoka Pillar Emblem On right
The Ashoka Pillar emblem, symbolizing India’s heritage, is printed on the right side. It should be distinct, well-defined, and serve as a critical security feature.
Identification Mark And Bleed Lines
A circular mark with microtext "Rs 500" is on the right. Five angular bleed lines on both sides assist visually impaired individuals in identifying the note. (Image Credit: File Photo)
Trending Photos