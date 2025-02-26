Advertisement
RBI's BIG Warning For Rs 500 Currency Notes - Is Your Note Counterfeit Or Real?

Rs 500 Note: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided guidelines to help customers distinguish between genuine and counterfeit Rs 500 notes. Here’s how to verify if the Rs 500 note in your wallet is authentic or not. 

 

Updated:Feb 26, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
See-through Register With Denominational Numeral 500

See-through Register With Denominational Numeral 500

Hold the note against light to check the see-through register. The number "500" should align perfectly on both sides, confirming authenticity and preventing counterfeiting. 

 

Portrait Of Mahatma Gandhi At Centre

Rs 500 note real or fake?

A clear, detailed portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is centered on the note. It features raised printing, making it slightly rough to the touch for verification. 

 

Micro Letters Bharat (in Devanagari) And 'India'

Rs 500 note real or fake?

Near Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, find tiny inscriptions of "Bharat" in Devanagari and "India" in English. These micro letters serve as an anti-counterfeiting security feature. 

 

Colour shift Windowed Security Thread

Rs 500 note real or fake?

A vertical security thread inscribed with “Bharat” (Devanagari) and “RBI” changes color from green to blue when tilted, ensuring the note’s authenticity and security.  

RBI Emblem

Rs 500 note real or fake?

Located to the right of Gandhi’s portrait, these elements verify the note’s authenticity, representing the Reserve Bank of India’s legal backing and promise of value. 

 

Ashoka Pillar Emblem On right

Rs 500 note real or fake?

The Ashoka Pillar emblem, symbolizing India’s heritage, is printed on the right side. It should be distinct, well-defined, and serve as a critical security feature.  

Identification Mark And Bleed Lines

Rs 500 note real or fake?

A circular mark with microtext "Rs 500" is on the right. Five angular bleed lines on both sides assist visually impaired individuals in identifying the note. (Image Credit: File Photo)

RBI, Rs 500 note, RBI guidelines, Mahatma Gandhi, Windowed Security Thread
RBI's BIG Warning For Rs 500 Currency Notes - Is Your Note Counterfeit Or Real?
