Received A Tax Notice? Here Are All Types & How To Handle Them Safely
Income tax notices are more common than you think and many are simply requests for clarification or document submission. But ignoring them can lead to penalties. By understanding the different types of notices and responding on time with the right information, you can resolve issues quickly and stay fully compliant with tax rules.
Don’t Panic If You Receive a Tax Notice
Getting an income tax notice is more common than you think. It doesn’t always mean you’ve done something wrong often, the department simply needs more clarity or documents from you. Many notices are triggered by small errors like mismatched income details, missed reporting of investments, or incorrect deductions. The key is to read the notice carefully and respond on time to avoid further complications.
What Is an Income Tax Notice?
An income tax notice is a formal communication from the Income Tax Department to inform you about errors, missing information, overdue filings, or unpaid taxes. It can be issued whether you have filed your return or not. Sometimes, it is just an intimation of a calculation mismatch. Each notice is served under a specific section of the Income Tax Act, and responding on time is crucial to avoid penalties or legal action.
Section 142(1) — When More Information Is Needed
This notice is sent when the tax officer requires additional documents or explanations while reviewing your return. It may also be issued if you have failed to file your ITR for a specific year. The notice will clearly state what information is needed such as bank statements, Form 16, proofs of deductions — and it must be furnished within the given deadline to avoid further assessment proceedings.
Section 133(6) — Income or Expenses Don’t Match
If your spending patterns or bank transactions appear inconsistent with the income you reported, the department may issue this notice for clarification. It is commonly triggered when someone earns above the taxable limit but has not filed an ITR, or when large investments, deposits, or expenses are not supported by declared income. Providing proper documentation and explanation usually resolves it quickly.
Section 143(1) — Processing Intimation
This isn’t actually a notice — it’s more of a summary from the tax department after your return is processed. It compares your tax calculation with the department’s data and shows whether you need to pay extra tax, receive a refund, or if everything is correct. If there is a mismatch, you can accept the changes or file a rectification if you disagree with the calculation.
Section 143(2) — Scrutiny Notice
This notice suggests that the tax officer wants to verify certain claims in detail — such as exemptions, deductions, or income reported. It usually follows if you have not responded to a 143(1) discrepancy or if the officer suspects under-reporting. This requires submitting detailed documents to justify your claims, and cooperation ensures smoother resolution of the scrutiny assessment.
Section 148 — Income Escaping Assessment
When the department believes you have not disclosed full income or have given incorrect information, a Section 148 notice is issued. This can happen years after the original return if new information becomes available — for example, from banks, employers, or investment platforms. You must file a revised return in response and provide proper explanations to avoid penalties.
Section 245 — Refund Adjusted Against Older Tax Dues
If you are eligible for a refund in the current year but have pending tax dues from previous years, the department can adjust your refund against those outstanding amounts. This notice is simply an intimation of that set-off. You should check whether the old demand is correct and if there is an error, you can raise a dispute on the portal before the adjustment is finalised.
Section 156 — Demand Notice for Outstanding Tax
This notice is issued when the tax officer determines that you still owe tax along with interest or penalties after an assessment. It includes the due amount and deadline for payment. Ignoring this notice can lead to recovery proceedings like penalties, interest accumulation, or even asset attachment — so prompt payment or response is essential.
What Should You Do When You Receive a Notice?
Start by carefully reading the notice to understand why it was issued. Verify its authenticity on the Income Tax Portal, then gather all required documents such as Form 16, bank statements, and investment proofs. Log in to the portal under “Pending Actions → e-Proceedings” to submit your reply and documents. Always keep the acknowledgment receipt safe and regularly check for further communication to ensure timely closure of the case.
