Regain Access: 7 Easy Steps to Reset Your Income Tax Login
This step-by-step approach ensures that anyone can quickly and securely regain access to their Income Tax account if they forget their login details.
Login with New Password
Once reset is successful, use your User ID and new password to log in and continue filing your taxes easily.
Verify and Set New Password
After verification, enter a new password and confirm it. Make sure it’s strong and secure, then submit.
Choose Verification Method
Pick one way to verify your identity: OTP on Aadhaar-linked mobile, Digital Signature Certificate, or e-filing OTP.
Re-enter User ID
Enter your User ID again on the next page and click ‘Continue’ to move forward.
Click ‘Forgot Password’
On the login page, select the ‘Forgot Password’ option to start the password reset process.
Enter Your User ID
Type your User ID, which is usually your PAN or Aadhaar (if linked), and click ‘Continue’ to proceed.
Visit the Income Tax Portal
Go to the official Income Tax e-filing website. On the homepage, find and click the ‘Login Here’ button at the top right corner.
