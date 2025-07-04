Advertisement
Regain Access: 7 Easy Steps to Reset Your Income Tax Login
Regain Access: 7 Easy Steps to Reset Your Income Tax Login

This step-by-step approach ensures that anyone can quickly and securely regain access to their Income Tax account if they forget their login details.

 

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Login with New Password

1/7
Login with New Password

Once reset is successful, use your User ID and new password to log in and continue filing your taxes easily.

Verify and Set New Password

2/7
Verify and Set New Password

After verification, enter a new password and confirm it. Make sure it’s strong and secure, then submit.

 

Choose Verification Method

3/7
Choose Verification Method

Pick one way to verify your identity: OTP on Aadhaar-linked mobile, Digital Signature Certificate, or e-filing OTP.

 

Re-enter User ID

4/7
Re-enter User ID

Enter your User ID again on the next page and click ‘Continue’ to move forward.

 

Click ‘Forgot Password’

5/7
Click ‘Forgot Password’

On the login page, select the ‘Forgot Password’ option to start the password reset process.

 

Enter Your User ID

6/7
Enter Your User ID

Type your User ID, which is usually your PAN or Aadhaar (if linked), and click ‘Continue’ to proceed.

Visit the Income Tax Portal

7/7
Visit the Income Tax Portal

Go to the official Income Tax e-filing website. On the homepage, find and click the ‘Login Here’ button at the top right corner.

 

