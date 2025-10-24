Rs 1 Crore Buys 750 Grams Of Gold Today — Here’s How Much It May Buy By 2050 And Why Inflation Could Shrink Your Wealth
As of today, Rs 1 crore can buy around 750 grams of gold, but by 2050, it may buy far less due to inflation and rising gold prices. Experts say that if gold appreciates at 5 percent annually, the same amount might purchase only 250–300 grams in 25 years. This shows how inflation erodes money’s purchasing power over time. Investors are advised to diversify into assets like gold or equities that can outpace inflation. The takeaway: Rs 1 crore today won’t hold the same value tomorrow — smart, inflation-beating investments are key to preserving real wealth in the long run.
Present Value of Gold
As of today, Rs 1 crore can buy about 750 grams of gold. Gold prices have climbed steadily in recent years, making it one of the most preferred long-term investment options for Indians.
The 2050 Question
By 2050, experts predict that the same Rs 1 crore will buy much less gold — possibly half or even less — depending on how global prices and inflation behave over the next 25 years.
Why Gold Prices Keep Rising
Gold prices rise due to multiple factors:
Global inflation and currency depreciation.
High demand for gold in countries like India and China.
Investors turning to gold during global economic uncertainty.
These trends ensure that the metal’s value appreciates steadily over time.
Inflation and Purchasing Power
Even though Rs 1 crore seems like a large sum today, its future purchasing power will shrink. If inflation continues at 5–6 percent per year, that amount will buy fewer goods — and less gold — by 2050.
A Simple Example
If gold prices grow at just 5 percent per year, the current Rs 1 crore that buys 750 grams today might buy only around 250–300 grams by 2050. That means your money will lose two-thirds of its gold-buying power in 25 years.
Lesson for Investors
This shows why keeping large sums in savings or low-return instruments is risky. Gold and other inflation-beating investments help preserve long-term wealth and protect against currency erosion.
The Takeaway
Today’s Rs 1 crore benchmark may not hold the same value tomorrow. To secure your future, invest smartly and diversify — so your money grows faster than inflation, and your gold dreams don’t shrink over time.
