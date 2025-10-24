Rs 1 Crore Buys 750 Grams Of Gold Today — Here’s How Much It May Buy By 2050 And Why Inflation Could Shrink Your Wealth

photoDetails

english

As of today, Rs 1 crore can buy around 750 grams of gold, but by 2050, it may buy far less due to inflation and rising gold prices. Experts say that if gold appreciates at 5 percent annually, the same amount might purchase only 250–300 grams in 25 years. This shows how inflation erodes money’s purchasing power over time. Investors are advised to diversify into assets like gold or equities that can outpace inflation. The takeaway: Rs 1 crore today won’t hold the same value tomorrow — smart, inflation-beating investments are key to preserving real wealth in the long run.