Rs 20 Automatically DEDUCTED From Your Bank Account? Check How To Stop It

However, applicants may give an indefinite / longer option for enrolment / auto-debit, subject to continuation of the scheme with terms as may be revised on the basis of past experience. Individuals who exit the scheme at any point may re-join the scheme in future years through the above modality. New entrants into the eligible category from year to year or currently eligible individuals who did not join earlier shall be able to join in future years while the scheme is continuing.