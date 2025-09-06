Rs 2000 PM Kisan Yojana Update: 21st Installment Date, Eligibility & e-KYC Rules
The government is set to release the 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Nov–Dec 2025, providing eligible farmers with Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts. To avoid delays, farmers must complete e-KYC, land verification, Aadhaar-bank linking, and enable DBT.
Good News for Farmers
The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, divided into three installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly in their bank accounts.
What Is PM Kisan Yojana?
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a central government scheme designed to provide financial support to farmers. The money is transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), helping small and marginal farmers manage essential expenses.
When Will Farmers Get Rs 2,000?
So far, 20 installments have already been distributed. According to media reports, the 21st installment is likely to be released in November or December 2025. However, the government has not officially confirmed the date yet.
Do This Quickly to Avoid Missing Money
To receive the upcoming installment without delay, farmers must complete these steps:
e-KYC (online or at CSC center)
Land verification
Link Aadhaar with bank account
Activate DBT option in the bank account
Failure to complete these requirements may result in the installment getting stuck.
How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC?
Farmers can finish e-KYC in two simple ways:
Online OTP Verification: Visit pmkisan.gov.in , click on e-KYC, enter Aadhaar, and verify via OTP.
Offline CSC Verification: Go to the nearest CSC center and complete biometric verification.
Who Will Not Receive the 21st Installment?
Farmers who fail to complete e-KYC or land verification will not get the Rs 2,000 benefit. For reference, the 20th installment reached around 9.7 crore farmers, and the same process will apply this time.
How to Check If Your Name Is on the List?
To confirm whether you are eligible for the 21st installment:
Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Go to Farmer Corner > Beneficiary List
Select your state, district, block, and village
Click on Get Report
Your eligibility status will be displayed on the screen.
