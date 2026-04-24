Rs 5,000 monthly pension: Can income tax payer enroll in Atal Pension Yojana? Explained
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a voluntary, periodic contribution-based pension system. APY was launched on 9 May 2015 and was implemented from 1 June 2015. The universal social security, assured to Indians, gives guaranteed minimum pension.
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has recently crossed the historic milestone of 9 Crore gross enrolments, Ministry of Finance data (as on 21st April, 2026) has shown. Gross enrolments under APY during FY 2025 and FY 2026 crossed 1.35 crore subscribers. This is the highest ever enrolments recorded in a single financial year since the inception of the scheme, the Finance Ministry has said.
The Atal Pension Yojana is a flagship social security scheme of the Indian government. It is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
Atal Pension Yojana was launched on 9 May 2015 by the Indian government with an aim to give universal social security system to all Indians.
APY, the voluntary, contributory pension scheme, is primarily focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector.
APY offers complete security shield to the underprivileged section. It is a guaranteed monthly pension scheme ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for subscribers after attaining 60 years of age. Pension benefits are rolled out to the spouse of the APY scheme holder, after the subscriber’s death. The return of the corpus accumulated till the age of 60, to the nominee after the death of both.
The Atal Pension Yojana is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 40 years. The age of exit and start of pension is 60 years. From 1 October, 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, is not eligible to join APY.
In case a subscriber of the APY, who joined on or after 1 October, 2022, is found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed. The accumulated balance or pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber upon closure of account.
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