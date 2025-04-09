SBI ATM Transaction Rules Change 2025: Check What's New For Customers
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, has implemented and updated ATM transaction fees and free usage caps for its customers. These rules are effective February 1, 2025. Meanwhile, from May 1, 2025, Higher ATM withdrawal fee will be levied as per RBI rules.
Here is all you need to know about SBI's new ATM withdrawal limits and charges:
1. Free ATM transactions
SBI has revised the number of free ATM transactions for savings account holders across various AMB brackets. All customers will be eligible for 5 free ATM transactions at SBI and 10 free ATM transactions at other banks per month, irrespective of their AMB or location (metro or non-metro).
2. Free transactions for AMB above Rs 1,00,000
Average Monthly Balance (AMB) is the minimum average bank account balance that account holders should maintain in their bank accounts. Account holders who maintain an AMB above Rs 1,00,000 will continue to enjoy unlimited free transactions at SBI ATMs. They won't be charged for ATM transactions if they have an AMB above Rs 1,00,000.
3. Service charges at ATM
The SBI will charge account holders who exceed the permitted number of free ATM transactions per month. SBI will charge Rs 15 + GST per transaction at SBI ATMs once the monthly quota of free ATM transactions has been used up. Account holders who use other banks’ ATMs will be charged Rs 21 + GST per transaction, across all regions, including metropolitan areas.
4. Non-financial transactions
There is no charge at SBI ATMs for services like balance enquiry, mini statement, etc., after the free limit. However, you will be charged Rs 10 + GST per transaction if you use these services at ATMs operated by other banks.
5. Non-cash financial transactions
There are no charges for non-cash financial transactions, such as trust donations, etc. at SBI ATMs. SBI customers cannot access these services at ATMs operated by other banks.
6. Declined transactions
There is a situation of declined bank transactions when a bank rejects a payment for various reasons. If an account holder's ATM transaction fails due to insufficient funds in their savings account, the penalty will be Rs 20 + GST.
7. Higher ATM withdrawal fee
With effect from May 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an increase in ATM withdrawal fees. SBI customers should expect a higher ATM withdrawal fee of Rs 23 per transaction after using up their free monthly limit starting on May 1, 2025. This is a hike from the current charge of Rs 21 per transaction.
