SBI Cards Rule Change From 1 November 2025: Transaction Fees Revised; Check Latest Updates

SBI Card transaction fees will be revised from  1 November 2025. Check how much customers need to pay from next month.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
SBI Cards has announced that With effect from 1 November 2025, customers will have to pay renewed transaction charges. 

 

The latest charges pertain to Education Payments made through third-party apps and also on every wallet load transaction.

 

W.e.f. from 1 November 2025, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be applicable on Education Payments made through third-party apps. 

 

However, payments made directly to colleges or schools via their websites or POS machines will not attract any fee. 

 

W.e.f. from 1 November 2025, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be applicable on every wallet load transaction exceeding Rs 1000.

W.e.f. from 1 October 2025, customers can earn 20 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent with their Reliance SBI Card PRIME on shopping at Ajio and JioMart. 

W.e.f. from 1 October 2025 customers can earn 10 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent with their Reliance SBI Card on shopping at Ajio and JioMart. 

