SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 1 November 2025: Cardholders Should Know About New Transaction Charges
SBI Card transaction fees will be revised from 1 November 2025. Check how much customers need to pay from next month.
SBI Cards transaction charges
SBI Cards has announced that With effect from 1 November 2025, customers will have to pay renewed transaction charges.
SBI Cards Education Payments
The latest charges pertain to Education Payments made through third-party apps and also on every wallet load transaction.
SBI Cards Education Payments
W.e.f. from 1 November 2025, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be applicable on Education Payments made through third-party apps.
SBI Cards Education Payments Fee
However, payments made directly to colleges or schools via their websites or POS machines will not attract any fee.
SBI Cards wallet load
W.e.f. from 1 November 2025, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be applicable on every wallet load transaction exceeding Rs 1000.
SBI Cards Reward Points
W.e.f. from 1 October 2025, customers can earn 20 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent with their Reliance SBI Card PRIME on shopping at Ajio and JioMart.
Reliance SBI Card
W.e.f. from 1 October 2025 customers can earn 10 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent with their Reliance SBI Card on shopping at Ajio and JioMart.
