SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 15 July 2025: All You Want To Know
SBI Cards has announced several changes to its rules for customers with effect from 15 July 2025. These rules pertain to Minimum Amount Due, complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage and Order of Payment Settlement. Check details.
SBI Cards Minimum Amount Due rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation will be as follows: 100% of GST + 100% of EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 100% of finance charges + Overlimit Amount (if any) + 2% of remaining balance outstanding.
SBI Cards Order of Payment Settlement rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the Order of Payment Settlement will be as follows: Payment received against the Cardholder's outstanding will be adjusted against 100% of GST, 100% of EMI amount, 100% of Fees/Charges, 100% of Finance charges, Balance transfer, Retail Spends and Cash Advance, in that order.
SBI Card Elite rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Elite will be discontinued.
SBI Card Miles Elite rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Miles Elite will be discontinued.
SBI Card Miles Prime rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Miles Prime will be discontinued.
SBI Card Prime rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs currently offered on your SBI Card Prime will be discontinued.
SBI Card Pulse rule changes from 15 July
With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs currently offered on your SBI Card Pulse will be discontinued.
SBI cards rule from August
Additionally, regarding change in SBI cards rule from August, the company said With effect from 11 August 2025, Complimentary Air Accident Insurance coverage of Rs 1 Cr. currently offered on your UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Signature Card and Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE will be discontinued.
SBI card rule changes With effect from 11 August 2025
With effect from 11 August 2025, Complimentary Air Accident Insurance coverage of Rs. 50 Lakh currently offered on your UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME, Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME, PSB SBI Card PRIME, KVB SBI Card PRIME, Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME, South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME, Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME, Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME, UBI SBI PLATINUM Credit Card, OBC SBI VISA PLATINUM Card, Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, BOM SBI PLATINUM Credit Card will be discontinued.
