Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926348https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/sbi-credit-card-rules-changing-from-15-july-2025-all-you-want-to-know-2926348
NewsPhotosSBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 15 July 2025: All You Want To Know
photoDetails

SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 15 July 2025: All You Want To Know

SBI Cards has announced several changes to its rules for customers with effect from 15 July 2025. These rules pertain to Minimum Amount Due, complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage and Order of Payment Settlement. Check details.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Follow Us

SBI Cards Minimum Amount Due rule changes from 15 July

1/9
SBI Cards Minimum Amount Due rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation will be as follows:  100% of GST + 100% of EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 100% of finance charges + Overlimit Amount (if any) + 2% of remaining balance outstanding.

Follow Us

SBI Cards Order of Payment Settlement rule changes from 15 July

2/9
SBI Cards Order of Payment Settlement rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the Order of Payment Settlement will be as follows: Payment received against the Cardholder's outstanding will be adjusted against 100% of GST, 100% of EMI amount, 100% of Fees/Charges, 100% of Finance charges, Balance transfer, Retail Spends and Cash Advance, in that order.

Follow Us

SBI Card Elite rule changes from 15 July

3/9
SBI Card Elite rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Elite will be discontinued.

 

Follow Us

SBI Card Miles Elite rule changes from 15 July

4/9
SBI Card Miles Elite rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Miles Elite will be discontinued.

Follow Us

SBI Card Miles Prime rule changes from 15 July

5/9
SBI Card Miles Prime rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Miles Prime will be discontinued.

Follow Us

SBI Card Prime rule changes from 15 July

6/9
SBI Card Prime rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs currently offered on your SBI Card Prime will be discontinued.

Follow Us

SBI Card Pulse rule changes from 15 July

7/9
SBI Card Pulse rule changes from 15 July

With effect from 15 July 2025, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs currently offered on your SBI Card Pulse will be discontinued.

Follow Us

SBI cards rule from August

8/9
SBI cards rule from August

Additionally, regarding change in SBI cards rule from August, the company said With effect from 11 August 2025, Complimentary Air Accident Insurance coverage of Rs 1 Cr. currently offered on your UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Signature Card and Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE will be discontinued.

Follow Us

SBI card rule changes With effect from 11 August 2025

9/9
SBI card rule changes With effect from 11 August 2025

With effect from 11 August 2025, Complimentary Air Accident Insurance coverage of Rs. 50 Lakh currently offered on your UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME, Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME, PSB SBI Card PRIME, KVB SBI Card PRIME, Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME, South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME, Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME, Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME, UBI SBI PLATINUM Credit Card, OBC SBI VISA PLATINUM Card, Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, BOM SBI PLATINUM Credit Card will be discontinued.

Follow Us
SBI CardsSBI Credit CardCredit card
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK