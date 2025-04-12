SBI Pays MS Dhoni Rs 60000000, Abhishek Bachchan Rs 1800000 — The Reason Will Surprise You!
MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan are both benefiting from a surprising connection to SBI. While Dhoni has an exciting role with the bank, Abhishek is earning significantly in a different way. Find out why SBI is paying big to these stars!
SBI Pays Big to Dhoni and Abhishek — But Why?
MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan are both associated with the State Bank of India — but in totally different ways. While one represents the brand on screen, the other makes money off-screen through rent. Let’s dive into how both stars are benefiting from their connection with India’s largest public sector bank.
MS Dhoni – From Cricket Field to SBI Campaigns
MS Dhoni, the legendary former Team India captain, might have stepped away from international cricket, but his star power is still in full swing. In October 2023, SBI signed him as their official brand ambassador, leveraging his popularity and public trust for marketing and promotions.
Dhoni’s Rs 6 Crore Endorsement Deal with SBI
Reports suggest that Dhoni is being paid Rs 6 crore for his role as SBI’s face. As part of the deal, he appears in promotional campaigns, commercials, and brand awareness drives. His grounded image and loyal fan base make him the perfect choice to represent a trusted name like SBI.
What SBI Said About Choosing Dhoni
SBI’s Chairman, Dinesh Khara, described Dhoni as the perfect embodiment of the bank’s core values — trust, integrity, and dedication. The fact that Dhoni has also been a longtime SBI customer added more authenticity to this partnership, making the endorsement even more meaningful.
Dhoni’s IPL Journey Continues
Even after retiring from international cricket in 2019, Dhoni continues to stay active in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings retained him ahead of the mega auction, and he’s expected to play as an uncapped player in the 2025 season — proving that his appeal isn’t fading anytime soon.
Abhishek Bachchan — Not a Brand Ambassador
Unlike Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan isn’t part of SBI’s advertising plans — but he’s still making big money from the bank. The Bollywood actor has leased a property to SBI and earns significant monthly rent from the deal.
Rs 18.9 Lakh Rent from SBI
Abhishek has rented out a 3,150 sq. ft. property near his family home ‘Jalsa’. According to property platform Zapkey.com, SBI pays him ₹18.9 lakh every month for the leased space. And that’s just the beginning.
A 15-Year Deal with Regular Hikes
The lease agreement with SBI runs for 15 years, with scheduled rent hikes. After five years, the rent will increase to Rs 23.6 lakh per month, and after ten years, it’ll go up to Rs 29.5 lakh. It’s a smart investment move that ensures long-term income.
SBI’s Mega Presence
With a market cap of ₹6.39 lakh crore as of February 2024, SBI has the resources to partner with big names and lock down premium spaces. From signing Dhoni for campaigns to renting properties from Bollywood stars, the bank is clearly investing in brand power.
Trending Photos