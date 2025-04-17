SBI Reintroduces 444-Day Tenor Amrit Vrishti FD Scheme Effective 15 April; Modifies Interest Rates

7 / 7

i) For Retail Term Deposits up to Rs.5 lacs, the penalty for premature withdrawal will be 0.50% (all tenors). ii) For Retail Term Deposits above Rs.5 lacs but below Rs. 3 Crores, applicable penalty will be 1% (all tenors).

No premature penalty will be levied on Staff and SBI Pensioners’ Deposits. Interest rate to be paid on premature withdrawal of Term Deposits by Staff and SBI Pensioners will be same as applicable for the period the Deposit has remained with the Bank.