Senior citizen FD rates in 2026: Nine banks offering high fixed deposit rates
Check list of 9 banks offering high fixed deposit rates in 2026 for senior citizens.
Senior citizens FD rates
Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a trusted option for senior citizens who want safe and steady returns during the retirement years of life. Senior citizens switch to FDs primarily for safe, guaranteed and higher interest income which offers them financial stability in retirement.
Senior citizens FD
Leading banks in India are offering competitive interest rates to senior citizens to support them for their living expenses. Check here which bank is offering high fixed deposit rates in 2026 for senior citizens.
1. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 30 months. The rates are applicable from March 29, 2026.
2. Yes Bank
Yes Bank is offering 7.75 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 36 months. The interest rates are effective from March 5, 2026.
3. Axis Bank
Axis Bank provides FD interest rates of 7.20 percent per annum for senior citizens on tenures of 5 to 10 years. The rates are applicable from April 17, 2026.
4. Bank of India
The bank offers 7.10 percent interest for 450 days. The rates are effective from 02.03.2026.
5. Canara Bank
The bank is providing a rate of 7.10 percent interest for 555 days. The rates are effective from March 17, 2026.
6. PNB
The Punjab National Bank is offering FD interest rates of 7.10 percent per annum to senior citizens on a tenure of 444 days. The rates are applicable from February 24, 2026.
7. ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates of 7.1 percent for senior citizens on tenures of 3 to 5 years. The rates are applicable from April 17, 2026.
8. HDFC Bank
The HDFC Bank FD interest rate is 7 percent per annum for senior citizens on a tenure of three years. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.
9. State Bank of India
The bank offers up to 7.05 percent interest for deposits between 5 and 10 years.
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