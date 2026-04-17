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NewsPhotosSenior citizen FD rates in 2026: Nine banks offering high fixed deposit rates
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Senior citizen FD rates in 2026: Nine banks offering high fixed deposit rates

Check list of 9 banks offering high fixed deposit rates in 2026 for senior citizens.

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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Senior citizens FD rates

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Senior citizens FD rates

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a trusted option for senior citizens who want safe and steady returns during the retirement years of life. Senior citizens switch to FDs primarily for safe, guaranteed and higher interest income which offers them financial stability in retirement.

 

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Senior citizens FD

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Senior citizens FD

Leading banks in India are offering competitive interest rates to senior citizens to support them for their living expenses. Check here which bank is offering high fixed deposit rates in 2026 for senior citizens.

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1. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

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1. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 30 months. The rates are applicable from March 29, 2026.

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2. Yes Bank

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2. Yes Bank

Yes Bank is offering 7.75 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 36 months. The interest rates are effective from March 5, 2026.

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3. Axis Bank

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3. Axis Bank

Axis Bank provides FD interest rates of 7.20 percent per annum for senior citizens on tenures of 5 to 10 years. The rates are applicable from April 17, 2026.

 

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4. Bank of India

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4. Bank of India

The bank offers 7.10 percent interest for 450 days. The rates are effective from 02.03.2026.

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5. Canara Bank

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5. Canara Bank

The bank is providing a rate of 7.10 percent interest for 555 days. The rates are effective from March 17, 2026.

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6. PNB

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6. PNB

The Punjab National Bank is offering FD interest rates of 7.10 percent per annum to senior citizens on a tenure of 444 days. The rates are applicable from February 24, 2026.

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7. ICICI Bank

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7. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates of 7.1 percent for senior citizens on tenures of 3 to 5 years. The rates are applicable from April 17, 2026.

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8. HDFC Bank

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8. HDFC Bank

The HDFC Bank FD interest rate is 7 percent per annum for senior citizens on a tenure of three years. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.

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9. State Bank of India

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9. State Bank of India

The bank offers up to 7.05 percent interest for deposits between 5 and 10 years.

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