Senior Citizen FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Of 13 Banks Explained
Here's a list of 13 top banks in India that are offering higher FD interest rates to senior citizens.
Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options for senior citizens in India. Several banks in India are offering higher interest rates on FDs for senior citizen investors. Some banks are offering FD interest rates of 8.10 percent which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns.
Small finance banks continue to offer relatively higher FD rates for senior citizens compared to other banks. Several small finance banks are offering 8 per cent interest on specific tenures. As fixed deposits provide regular income and financial protection for senior citizens, they should compare rates carefully before locking up their accounts to maximize their benefits.
1. ESAF Small Finance Bank
ESAF Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.10 percent on 444 days tenure to senior citizens.
2. Jana Small Finance Bank
The interest rates for retail fixed deposits for senior citizens are 8.00 percent for 2 years to 3 years tenure.
3. Shivalik Small Finance Bank
Shivalik Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.00 percent on 21 months 1 day to 22 months tenure to senior citizens.
4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an 8 percent interest rate for senior citizens on fixed deposits with a five-year tenure.
5. Equitas Small Finance Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.80 percent on fixed deposit for 888 days for resident senior citizens.
6. Slice Small Finance Bank
Slice Small Finance Bank is offering a 7.75 percent interest rate on FD for 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days tenure for senior citizens.
7. AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance bank is offering an interest rate of 7.60 percent on a tenure of 24 months 1 day to 36 Monthsto senior citizens.
8. Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank offers 7.70 percent interest to senior citizens on term deposits for a tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years.
9. DCB Bank
DCB Bank is offering 7.65 percent interest to senior citizens on tenure of more than 60 months to 61 months.
10. IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank is offering 7.50 percent interest to senior citizens on FDs of 1 year 6 months to below 1 year 7 months tenure.
11. Federal Bank
Federal Bank offers 7.25 percent interest to senior citizens on term deposits FDs of 36 months tenure.
12. Axis Bank
Axis Bank offers 7.20 percent interest to senior citizens on fixed deposits of five years tenure.
13. ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank is offering 7.10 percent interest on its three years 1 day to 5 years fixed deposit tenure to senior depositors.
