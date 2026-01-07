Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004201https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/senior-citizen-fd-rates-january-2026-tenor-and-other-details-of-13-banks-explained-3004201
NewsPhotosSenior Citizen FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Of 13 Banks Explained
photoDetails

Senior Citizen FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Of 13 Banks Explained

Here's a list of 13 top banks in India that are offering higher FD interest rates to senior citizens.

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Senior Citizen FD Rates January 2026

1/15
Senior Citizen FD Rates January 2026

Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options for senior citizens in India. Several banks in India are offering higher interest rates on FDs for senior citizen investors. Some banks are offering FD interest rates of 8.10 percent which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns. 

 

Follow Us

Senior Citizen FD

2/15
Senior Citizen FD

Small finance banks continue to offer relatively higher FD rates for senior citizens compared to other banks. Several small finance banks are offering 8 per cent interest on specific tenures. As fixed deposits provide regular income and financial protection for senior citizens, they should compare rates carefully before locking up their accounts to maximize their benefits.

Here's a list of the top banks in India that are offering higher FD interest rates to senior citizens.

Follow Us

1. ESAF Small Finance Bank

3/15
1. ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.10 percent on 444 days tenure to senior citizens. 

Follow Us

2. Jana Small Finance Bank

4/15
2. Jana Small Finance Bank

The interest rates for retail fixed deposits for senior citizens are 8.00 percent for 2 years to 3 years tenure.

Follow Us

3. Shivalik Small Finance Bank

5/15
3. Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Shivalik Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.00 percent on 21 months 1 day to 22 months tenure to senior citizens.

Follow Us

4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

6/15
4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an 8 percent interest rate for senior citizens on fixed deposits with a five-year tenure. 

Follow Us

5. Equitas Small Finance Bank

7/15
5. Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.80 percent on fixed deposit for 888 days for resident senior citizens.

Follow Us

6. Slice Small Finance Bank

8/15
6. Slice Small Finance Bank

Slice Small Finance Bank is offering a 7.75 percent interest rate on FD for 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days tenure for senior citizens. 

Follow Us

7. AU Small Finance Bank

9/15
7. AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance bank is offering an interest rate of 7.60 percent on a tenure of 24 months 1 day to 36 Monthsto senior citizens.

Follow Us

8. Bandhan Bank

10/15
8. Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank offers 7.70 percent interest to senior citizens on term deposits for a tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years.

 

Follow Us

9. DCB Bank

11/15
9. DCB Bank

DCB Bank is offering 7.65 percent interest to senior citizens on tenure of more than 60 months to 61 months.

 

Follow Us

10. IndusInd Bank

12/15
10. IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank is offering 7.50 percent interest to senior citizens on FDs of 1 year 6 months to below 1 year 7 months tenure.

Follow Us

11. Federal Bank

13/15
11. Federal Bank

Federal Bank offers 7.25 percent interest to senior citizens on term deposits FDs of 36 months tenure. 

Follow Us

12. Axis Bank

14/15
12. Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers 7.20 percent interest to senior citizens on fixed deposits of five years tenure. 

 

Follow Us

13. ICICI Bank

15/15
13. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is offering 7.10 percent interest on its three years 1 day to 5 years fixed deposit tenure to senior depositors.

Follow Us
FDFixed Depositsenior citizen fd
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Cinema hall
World's Highest Cinema Hall: Movie Experience Above Clouds At 11,562 Feet, Not In US Or China - Check Location, Shocking Facts
camera icon11
title
Lohri 2026
From Til Gud To Pinni: 8 Traditional Lohri Recipes That Bring Families Together And Add Sweetness To The Festival
camera icon11
title
Who is Ridhima Pathak
Meet Ridhima Pathak: Indian Sports Presenter Who Exposed Bangladesh Premier League's Lie – Details Inside
camera icon7
title
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Image Gallery: Panoramic Sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, 360-Degree Camera, 50-Min Fast Charging, And More At Just Rs…
camera icon10
title
Pongal 2026
Pongal 2026: From Medu Vada To Idiyappam, Here Are 8 Traditional Festival Dishes That Celebrate Harvest, Culture And Togetherness