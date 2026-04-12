Sent money to wrong UPI ID? Follow these steps to get your money back

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Sending money to the wrong UPI ID can be stressful, but quick action can improve your chances of recovery. Users should immediately contact the receiver, report the transaction in their UPI app, and inform their bank. If unresolved, complaints can be escalated to NPCI or RBI. While UPI payments cannot be reversed automatically, timely reporting and proper steps can help recover funds in many cases within a few days.