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NewsPhotosSent money to wrong UPI ID? Follow these steps to get your money back
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Sent money to wrong UPI ID? Follow these steps to get your money back

Sending money to the wrong UPI ID can be stressful, but quick action can improve your chances of recovery. Users should immediately contact the receiver, report the transaction in their UPI app, and inform their bank. If unresolved, complaints can be escalated to NPCI or RBI. While UPI payments cannot be reversed automatically, timely reporting and proper steps can help recover funds in many cases within a few days.

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
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Step 1: Act Immediately After The Mistake

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Step 1: Act Immediately After The Mistake

The moment you realise the error, take action. Quick response improves your chances of getting the money back, as delays may allow the recipient to withdraw or use the funds.

 

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Step 2: Contact The Receiver First

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Step 2: Contact The Receiver First

If the receiver’s name or number is visible, try reaching out directly and request a refund. In many cases, the easiest solution is voluntary return by the recipient.

 

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Step 3: Raise Complaint In Your UPI App

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Step 3: Raise Complaint In Your UPI App

Go to your UPI app (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM) and use the Help/Support section. Select the transaction and report it as “wrong transfer” or “incorrect UPI ID.”

 

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Step 4: Inform Your Bank Immediately

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Step 4: Inform Your Bank Immediately

Your bank plays a key role in resolving the issue. Share your transaction ID (UTR), amount, and date. The bank can contact the recipient’s bank and initiate a recovery request.

 

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Step 5: File Complaint With NPCI

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Step 5: File Complaint With NPCI

If the issue is not resolved through your app or bank, file a complaint with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) via its dispute redressal system or call the helpline 1800-120-1740.

 

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Step 6: Escalate To RBI If Needed

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Step 6: Escalate To RBI If Needed

If there is no resolution within a reasonable time (usually a few days), you can escalate the matter to the RBI Ombudsman for further action.

 

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Step 7: Understand The Reality Of UPI Refunds

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Step 7: Understand The Reality Of UPI Refunds

UPI payments cannot be reversed automatically once completed. Refund depends on verification and, in many cases, the recipient’s approval. Complaints are usually resolved within 3–5 working days, but timelines may vary.

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