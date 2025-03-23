Shark Tank India Season 4 New Judge: First International Blind Student at MIT, Backed By Ratan Tata – His Net Worth Is…
Shark Tank India Season 4 New Judge: The popular business reality show Shark Tank India has a new judge on its panel—Srikanth Bolla, CEO, co-founder, and Chairman of Bollant Industries. A visually impaired entrepreneur and philanthropist, he was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30. His inspiring journey even led to a 2024 biopic, Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.
Srikanth Bolla's Early Life And Background
Srikanth Bolla was born on July 7, 1991, in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Coming from a Telugu-speaking agricultural family, he was visually impaired from birth. Despite societal challenges, he displayed remarkable determination from an early age, setting the stage for his extraordinary journey.
Srikanth Bolla's Family
In April 2022, Srikanth Bolla married Veera Swathi, marking a significant moment in his personal life. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nayana, in 2024. His journey from overcoming societal prejudices to building a loving family is a testament to his perseverance.
First International Blind Student At MIT
Despite securing an impressive 98 per cent in Class 12, Srikanth faced discrimination in college admissions. IIT coaching institutes refused him entry due to his blindness. After that, he applied to top universities worldwide and became the first international blind student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in USA.
Srikanth Bolla's Entrepreneurial Vision
Driven by the goal of empowering differently-abled individuals, he co-founded Bollant Industries in 2012. The Hyderabad-based company manufactures biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging solutions. His business model focuses on creating sustainable employment opportunities for people with disabilities, showcasing his commitment to inclusivity and environmental responsibility.
Backed by Late Industrialist Ratan Tata And Company's Valuation
Bollant Industries, supported by late industrialist Ratan Tata, has grown into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Generating over $150 million (Around Rs 1,250 Crore) in annual revenue, it employs more than 500 individuals, many of whom are differently-abled, proving that disability is not a barrier to success.
Srikanth Bolla's Social Initiatives
In 2011, Srikanth co-founded the Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities, providing support and education to specially-abled students. He also launched a Braille printing press to improve accessibility in education for visually impaired learners, ensuring they receive quality resources and learning opportunities.
Srikanth Bolla's Achievements
Srikanth Bolla’s efforts earned him global recognition, including a spot on Forbes Asia's "30 Under 30" list in 2017. He was among three Indians honored that year for his significant contributions to entrepreneurship, disability empowerment, and sustainable business development.
Srikanth Bolla’s Net Worth And Impact
With an estimated net worth of Rs 50 crore, Srikanth’s primary income stems from Bollant Industries, which he co-founded with Ravi Mantha. His success story is an inspiration, demonstrating how resilience, vision, and innovation can break barriers and drive social change. (Image Credit: srikanthbollaofficial_/Instagram)
