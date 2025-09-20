Shocking Gold Reserve Rankings: US No.1, China Trails — You’ll Be Surprised Where India Stands

photoDetails

english

2962106

According to the latest data from the World Gold Council, the world’s top eight gold-holding nations collectively control thousands of tonnes of the precious metal, underscoring gold’s continued importance as a reserve asset. The United States leads with over 8,100 tonnes, followed by Germany, Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland and India. Together, these countries’ official holdings reflect both financial stability and strategic diversification, with some steadily increasing their reserves over the past two decades.