Shocking Gold Reserve Rankings: US No.1, China Trails — You’ll Be Surprised Where India Stands
According to the latest data from the World Gold Council, the world’s top eight gold-holding nations collectively control thousands of tonnes of the precious metal, underscoring gold’s continued importance as a reserve asset. The United States leads with over 8,100 tonnes, followed by Germany, Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland and India. Together, these countries’ official holdings reflect both financial stability and strategic diversification, with some steadily increasing their reserves over the past two decades.
United States
The US remains far in front in terms of gold reserves. As of the second quarter of 2025, it holds 8,133.46 tonnes, the same amount it had in Q1. Over 2000-2025, its reserves have averaged about 8,134.78 tonnes, showing remarkable stability.
Germany
Germany ranks second globally with 3,350.25 tonnes of gold reserves in Q2 2025, a slight decline from 3,351.28 tonnes in Q1. Over 25 years, its gold holdings have averaged 3,398.28 tonnes, with a peak of 3,468.60 tonnes in 2000. The current figure is the lowest in that period.
Italy
Italy’s reserves are steady at 2,451.84 tonnes in Q2 2025, unchanged since Q1. In fact, historical data from 2000 to 2025 show almost no variation—it has consistently held the same level.
France
France holds 2,437 tonnes of gold in its reserves as of Q2 2025, which is unchanged from the previous quarter. Although historically France had more than 3,000 tonnes in the early 2000s, its current stockpile has settled around this stable level.
Russia
Russia has 2,329.63 tonnes of gold in Q2 2025, nearly the same level as in Q1. Over the past two decades, its reserves have averaged around 1,181.88 tonnes. The highest point was in Q2 2024 at 2,335.85 tonnes, and the lowest was in 2000, at 343.41 tonnes.
China
China ranks sixth among the world’s top gold‐holding countries, with about 2,279.6 tonnes. While its gold holdings make up only a small portion of its vast foreign reserves, China has shown a consistent strategy of periodically increasing the gold component.
Switzerland
Although relatively small in population compared to others on the list, Switzerland holds 1,040 tonnes of gold in its reserves. Its role as a major international financial hub and its historical neutrality contribute significantly to its strong gold stockpile.
India
India’s gold reserves rose slightly to a record high of 880 tonnes in Q2 2025 (up from 879.60 tonnes in Q1). Back in 2000, India’s reserves averaged around 531 tonnes, with the lowest point being 357.75 tonnes in Q2 2001. India’s recent increase reflects growing stability and strength in its reserve holdings.
