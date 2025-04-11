Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar Dies In Hudson Crash – Who Was He?
Agustín Escobar, the CEO of Siemens Spain, tragically died in a helicopter crash over the Hudson River during a family vacation in New York. The crash also claimed the lives of his wife and their three young children.
Tragedy Over the Hudson River
Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, died along with his wife and their three young children in a helicopter crash over the Hudson River near Manhattan. The crash happened Thursday afternoon during what was meant to be a sightseeing tour, according to the New York Post.
The Final Moments
The Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter took off from Wall Street Heliport around 3 p.m. Less than 18 minutes later, it crashed near Pier 40. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died at the hospital.
A Family on Vacation
Escobar and his family had recently arrived in New York from Barcelona for a vacation. A photo shared online shows the smiling family of five posing in front of the very helicopter they boarded. All three children were of middle school age or younger.
A Respected Business Leader
Agustín Escobar served as President and CEO of Siemens Spain and CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe. He took on the dual role in December 2022, leading key operations in transportation and infrastructure.
A Long Career with Siemens
Escobar had over 25 years of experience in the energy and transport sectors. He worked across Spain, the United States, and Latin America, building a reputation for strategic leadership and international growth.
His Journey in Siemens
He previously led Siemens' Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America from 2012 to 2018. Earlier, he was Corporate Director of Strategy and International Business Development in North America.
A Life and Legacy Remembered
Escobar earned his engineering degree from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid. His sudden death alongside his family has deeply affected the Siemens community. The pilot’s identity has not been released, and the crash is under investigation.
