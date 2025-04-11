Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2884634https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/siemens-spain-ceo-agust-n-escobar-dies-in-hudson-crash-who-was-he-2884634
NewsPhotosSiemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar Dies In Hudson Crash – Who Was He?
photoDetails

Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar Dies In Hudson Crash – Who Was He?

Agustín Escobar, the CEO of Siemens Spain, tragically died in a helicopter crash over the Hudson River during a family vacation in New York. The crash also claimed the lives of his wife and their three young children. 

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Tragedy Over the Hudson River

1/7
Tragedy Over the Hudson River

Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, died along with his wife and their three young children in a helicopter crash over the Hudson River near Manhattan. The crash happened Thursday afternoon during what was meant to be a sightseeing tour, according to the New York Post.

Follow Us

The Final Moments

2/7
The Final Moments

The Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter took off from Wall Street Heliport around 3 p.m. Less than 18 minutes later, it crashed near Pier 40. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died at the hospital.

 

Follow Us

A Family on Vacation

3/7
A Family on Vacation

Escobar and his family had recently arrived in New York from Barcelona for a vacation. A photo shared online shows the smiling family of five posing in front of the very helicopter they boarded. All three children were of middle school age or younger.

 

Follow Us

A Respected Business Leader

4/7
A Respected Business Leader

Agustín Escobar served as President and CEO of Siemens Spain and CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe. He took on the dual role in December 2022, leading key operations in transportation and infrastructure.

 

Follow Us

A Long Career with Siemens

5/7
A Long Career with Siemens

Escobar had over 25 years of experience in the energy and transport sectors. He worked across Spain, the United States, and Latin America, building a reputation for strategic leadership and international growth.

 

Follow Us

His Journey in Siemens

6/7
His Journey in Siemens

He previously led Siemens' Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America from 2012 to 2018. Earlier, he was Corporate Director of Strategy and International Business Development in North America.

 

Follow Us

A Life and Legacy Remembered

7/7
A Life and Legacy Remembered

Escobar earned his engineering degree from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid. His sudden death alongside his family has deeply affected the Siemens community. The pilot’s identity has not been released, and the crash is under investigation.

(Image credits: @RRHHpress/X, @VeereshKum9526/X, @rokurosix/X & Social Media)

 

Follow Us
Agustín Escobar DeathCEO of SiemensSiemens CEO DeathNYC Helicopter CrashHudson River TragidyAgustin Escobar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Entertainment
National Pet Day 2025: Celebrity-Pet Moments That Won The Internet And Fans' Hearts
camera icon7
title
Agustín Escobar Death
Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar Dies In Hudson Crash – Who Was He?
camera icon7
title
Chhaava
Chhaava Now Streaming On OTT: 6 Stellar Performances By Vicky Kaushal You Can't-Miss
camera icon10
title
Lifestyle
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 5 Powerful Offerings To Please Lord Hanuman, Bring Good Fortune, And Eliminate Obstacles
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
Noor & Siraj Lead The Charge: Players With Most Powerplay Wickets So Far, After RCB vs DC - Check In Pics
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK