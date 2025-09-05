SIP Tips: 5 Things You Must Do For Your To Make Your Portfolio Grow
Money invested in SIP or Systematic Investment Plan at a regular interval will acumulate your wealth in a well-disciplined manner. However there are some dos and don'ts that will leverage the power of compounding. Read on.
5 Things To Do For Your SIP
Regular SIP investments can help you realise your dreams of building modest wealth in the long term. SIPs allow investors to allocate their money into a mutual fund at predetermined intervals. This enables the accumulation of wealth through consistent investment by leveraging the power of compounding.
SIP Dos And Don'ts
Financial gurus say that the mantra for building wealth in the long term is to choose regular, disciplined savings in a chosen basket of investments that fits your risk profile.
SIP Investment
Here are the five good SIP investment habits that can help you accumulate good returns in the future.
1. Continue SIP for long time
The real benefit of SIP is reaped with time. Long-term SIP operations provide the benefits of compounding and rupee cost averaging, even in the face of market volatility. Experts advise against stopping an SIP in the middle of a market decline with minor loss. Rupee cost averaging is the process by which a SIP acquires equities at both high and low prices. The longer you stay invested, the higher your returns are over time. Experts advise against worrying about bear markets since you are investing consistently and systematically every month. Also, the magic of compounding implies that the longer you stay invested in the SIP, the more you make.
2. Choose right fund
The secret to achieving your financial goals is selecting the right mutual fund. Experts advise that while choosing your SIP, you should consider your objectives, risk tolerance and fund performance for long-term success. You should clearly outline what you want to achieve with your investments like investing for retirement, children’s education, marriage etc. Understanding your comfort level with market fluctuations is very important during making investments.
3. Increase SIP amount
Experts suggest using the SIP top-up feature to increase your investment as your income grows. Mutual fund companies offer top-up SIPs, allowing investors to systematically boost their SIP investment in line with anticipated income growth. Using the top-up option, investors can increase their existing SIP by a fixed amount at a regular percentage.
4. Diversify your portfolio
The saying "Never put all your eggs in one basket" holds very true when it comes to investing. Experts advise spreading SIP investments across different classes to reduce the portfolio risk. This ensures that the loss in one category is offset by high returns in the other, thereby reducing the overall risk. A diversified portfolio ensures that your investments grow steadily over time, even if some segments are underperforming.
5. Review portfolio regularly
Periodically review your portfolio after starting an SIP. Over time, market conditions, fund performance and your financial goals change. In such a situation, reviewing your portfolio regularly will give you a real-time picture of market conditions and your fund performance. You can make changes in a fund if the market is not favourable for it or if it is consistently performing poorly.
(This article is meant for informational purpose only and should not be construed as a financial guide. Contact your portfolio manager before making any investments.)
