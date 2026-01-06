State Bank Of India Latest FD Rates, RD Rates, Special FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Explained

5 / 8

Here is the revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits below Rs 3 crore.

Tenor Revised rate for public w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 15/12/2025 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.55

46 days to 179 days: 4.90 / 5.40

180 days to 210 days: 5.65 / 6.15

211 days to less than 1 year: 5.90 / 6.40

1 Year to less than 2 years: 6.25 / 6.75

2 years to less than 3 years: 6.40 / 6.90

3 years to less than 5 years: 6.30 / 6.80

5 years and up to 10 years: 6.05 / 7.05*

*Including an additional premium of 50 bps under the SBI We-care deposit scheme