State Bank Of India Latest FD Rates, RD Rates, Special FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Explained
State Bank Of India announces rate revision in its fixed deposit, recurring deposits, special deposits from time to time. Check out the latest SBI FD Rates, RD Rates, Special FD Rates applicable for January 2026.
SBI FD Rates, RD Rates, Special FD Rates January 2026
India’s largest lender the State Bank of India is currently offering 6.40 percent on term deposits to the general public and 6.90 percent to senior citizens. The rate of interest for the Amrit Vrishti scheme is 6.45 percent. In the bank, term deposits include both fixed deposits and recurring deposits.
RBI Repo Rate
SBI and most other banks trimmed their fixed deposit interest rates in 2025 after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate several times. With the central bank cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points in December 2025, SBI reduced the interest rates on FDs, effective from December 15, 2025.
SBI fixed deposit interest rates in 2026
SBI is offering fixed deposits and recurring deposits with interest rates ranging from 3.05 percent to 6.40 percent for the general public and 3.55 percent to 6.90 percent for senior citizens. The bank offers an additional 0.50 percent to senior citizens on both fixed and recurring deposits.
Interest rate of Amrit Vrishti revised
The bank has also revised the interest rate of the specific tenor scheme of Amrit Vrishti (444 days) from 6.60 percent to 6.45 percent with effect from December 15, 2025. Senior citizens and super senior citizens are eligible for additional benefits in rate of interest.
Retail domestic term deposits
Here is the revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits below Rs 3 crore.
Tenor Revised rate for public w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 15/12/2025 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.55
46 days to 179 days: 4.90 / 5.40
180 days to 210 days: 5.65 / 6.15
211 days to less than 1 year: 5.90 / 6.40
1 Year to less than 2 years: 6.25 / 6.75
2 years to less than 3 years: 6.40 / 6.90
3 years to less than 5 years: 6.30 / 6.80
5 years and up to 10 years: 6.05 / 7.05*
*Including an additional premium of 50 bps under the SBI We-care deposit scheme
Additional benefit of 10 bps for Super Senior Citizens
An additional benefit of 10 bps is applicable for super senior citizens who are 80 years and above over the interest rate applicable for senior citizens. However, the scheme does not apply to recurring deposit scheme, green rupee term deposit, tax savings scheme 2006, MODS, capgain scheme and non-callable term deposits.
Recurring deposits
The rate of interest on recurring deposits is the same as that on term deposits for public and senior citizens. The specific features of recurring deposits are:
Minimum deposit period: 12 months / maximum: 120 months
The minimum deposit amount is Rs 100 per month and thereafter in multiples of Rs 10. Penalty is charged on the delayed payment of instalments. In case six consecutive instalments are not received, the account shall be prematurely closed and the balance will be paid to the account holder.
