Still Waiting? Why Your ITR Refund May Take Up To 9 Months To Reach Your Bank Account

The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2025-26 is 15 September. While refunds are usually processed within 4–6 weeks after e-filing and e-verification, the Income Tax Department legally has up to 9 months to issue them. Delays can happen due to errors in the return, mismatches between ITR and Form 26AS, or the use of complex ITR forms. Heavy filing during the deadline period also slows processing. To avoid delays, taxpayers should file early, e-verify their returns, provide correct bank details, and ensure that all tax records match. Though the system has improved in recent years, refunds for complex cases may still take time.

 

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Deadline for Filing ITR

Deadline for Filing ITR

The last date to file your income tax return (ITR) for AY 2025-26 is 15 September. Filing late can lead to penalties and also delay your refund. Even if you file on time, sometimes the refund may take much longer than expected.

 

Usual Time for Refund Processing

Usual Time for Refund Processing

According to the Income Tax Department, refunds are usually credited within 4–6 weeks after e-filing and e-verification. However, the department has up to 9 months after the end of the financial year to process refunds, so there is no guarantee of an early payout.

 

Errors in Return Can Cause Delays

Errors in Return Can Cause Delays

If there are mistakes in your return, such as wrong PAN, incorrect bank account details, or mismatched information, your refund will not be processed quickly. These errors must be corrected before the refund is issued.

 

Mismatch Between Form 26AS and ITR

Mismatch Between Form 26AS and ITR

Sometimes, the tax deducted at source (TDS) shown in Form 26AS or AIS does not match the figures in your ITR. In such cases, the Income Tax Department carries out additional checks, which can hold up your refund.

 

Type of ITR Form Matters

Type of ITR Form Matters

The speed of processing also depends on which ITR form you use. ITR-1 (for salary, pension, and interest income) is the simplest and fastest to process. However, ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4, which involve business income, capital gains, or foreign income, take more time because they are more complex.

 

Heavy Rush During Peak Season

Heavy Rush During Peak Season

Many people file their ITRs close to the deadline. This sudden surge creates pressure on the Income Tax Department’s systems, which can delay the processing of returns and refunds.

 

How to Avoid Refund Delays

How to Avoid Refund Delays

To get your refund on time, you should file your return early, e-verify it immediately, and ensure your bank account details are correct. Always check that your ITR figures match with Form 26AS and AIS. Finally, keep tracking the return status until it shows “ITR Processed.”

ITR 2025income tax refundIncome Tax Refund Delayed
