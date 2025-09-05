Still Waiting? Why Your ITR Refund May Take Up To 9 Months To Reach Your Bank Account

photoDetails

The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2025-26 is 15 September. While refunds are usually processed within 4–6 weeks after e-filing and e-verification, the Income Tax Department legally has up to 9 months to issue them. Delays can happen due to errors in the return, mismatches between ITR and Form 26AS, or the use of complex ITR forms. Heavy filing during the deadline period also slows processing. To avoid delays, taxpayers should file early, e-verify their returns, provide correct bank details, and ensure that all tax records match. Though the system has improved in recent years, refunds for complex cases may still take time.