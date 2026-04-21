Strongest currency in the world in 2026: US dollar at number 10; KWD at top
World’s strongest currencies: The changing geopolitical and global trade situation has been affecting currencies across the world. While currencies of developing countries like India have taken a hit, the dollar was having an advantage. The US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have strained global trade, affecting the performance of currencies. In 2026, despite the West Asia conflict, the world’s strongest currencies list is dominated by the Middle Eastern economies. According to Capital.com’s latest ranking, while the Kuwaiti Dinar is the surprise topper for many, the US dollar is way down at the 10th spot.
1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to hold the top spot globally. KWD draws its strength largely from Kuwait’s massive oil exports and strong fiscal reserves.
2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)
Ranked second, the Bahraini Dinar leads due to oil revenue and a currency peg that ensures stability against global fluctuations.
3. Omani Rial (OMR)
The Omani Rial ranks third on the list. OMR holds consistent value and tight monetary policy, making it one of the most reliable high-value currencies worldwide and also among the Gulf nations.
4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)
The Jordanian Dinar holds its ground through monetary discipline and international financial support, keeping its value high. It ranks fourth globally.
5. British Pound (GBP)
The British Pound features at the fifth rank and remains one of the strongest global currencies.
6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)
Pegged to the British Pound, the Gibraltar Pound mirrors its strength and secures a spot among the world’s highest-valued currencies.
7. US Dollar vs Indian Rupee
While the US dollar is considered the most powerful in the world, it ranks 10th in terms of pure exchange value. The Indian Rupee sits in the mid-tier globally, weaker than major currencies like the dollar, euro, and pound.
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