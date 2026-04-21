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NewsPhotosStrongest currency in the world in 2026: US dollar at number 10; KWD at top
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Strongest currency in the world in 2026: US dollar at number 10; KWD at top

World’s strongest currencies: The changing geopolitical and global trade situation has been affecting currencies across the world. While currencies of developing countries like India have taken a hit, the dollar was having an advantage. The US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have strained global trade, affecting the performance of currencies. In 2026, despite the West Asia conflict, the world’s strongest currencies list is dominated by the Middle Eastern economies. According to Capital.com’s latest ranking, while the Kuwaiti Dinar is the surprise topper for many, the US dollar is way down at the 10th spot. 

Updated:Apr 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
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1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

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1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to hold the top spot globally. KWD draws its strength largely from Kuwait’s massive oil exports and strong fiscal reserves.

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2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

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2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

Ranked second, the Bahraini Dinar leads due to oil revenue and a currency peg that ensures stability against global fluctuations.

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3. Omani Rial (OMR)

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3. Omani Rial (OMR)

The Omani Rial ranks third on the list. OMR holds consistent value and tight monetary policy, making it one of the most reliable high-value currencies worldwide and also among the Gulf nations.

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4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

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4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

The Jordanian Dinar holds its ground through monetary discipline and international financial support, keeping its value high. It ranks fourth globally.

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5. British Pound (GBP)

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5. British Pound (GBP)

The British Pound features at the fifth rank and remains one of the strongest global currencies.

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6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

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6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

Pegged to the British Pound, the Gibraltar Pound mirrors its strength and secures a spot among the world’s highest-valued currencies.

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7. US Dollar vs Indian Rupee

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7. US Dollar vs Indian Rupee

While the US dollar is considered the most powerful in the world, it ranks 10th in terms of pure exchange value. The Indian Rupee sits in the mid-tier globally, weaker than major currencies like the dollar, euro, and pound.

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Strongest Currencies in WorldUS dollar
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