Strongest currency in the world in 2026: US dollar at number 10; KWD at top

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World’s strongest currencies: The changing geopolitical and global trade situation has been affecting currencies across the world. While currencies of developing countries like India have taken a hit, the dollar was having an advantage. The US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have strained global trade, affecting the performance of currencies. In 2026, despite the West Asia conflict, the world’s strongest currencies list is dominated by the Middle Eastern economies. According to Capital.com’s latest ranking, while the Kuwaiti Dinar is the surprise topper for many, the US dollar is way down at the 10th spot.