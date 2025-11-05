Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980320https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/sukanya-samriddhi-yojana-2025-list-of-public-sector-banks-offering-ssy-accounts-for-girl-child-2980320
NewsPhotosSukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2025: List Of Public Sector Banks Offering SSY Accounts For Girl Child
photoDetails

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2025: List Of Public Sector Banks Offering SSY Accounts For Girl Child

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2015 has completed a decade of securing girl child's future in India.

 

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana For Girl Child's Future

1/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana For Girl Child's Future

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign on 22nd January 2015. This scheme allows parents to open a Sukanya Samriddhi account for girls at any post office or designated commercial bank branch.

Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Age Limit, Eligibility

2/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Age Limit, Eligibility

The guardian can open the Sukanya Samriddhi Account immediately after the birth of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years. Any girl child who is a resident Indian from the time of opening the account till the time of maturity/closure is eligible for the scheme. Only one account is allowed per child. Parents can open a maximum of two accounts for each of their children. However, there is an exception allowed for more accounts in case of twins or triplets. The account can be transferred to anywhere in India. 

Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana October–December 2025 Quarter Interest Rate

3/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana October–December 2025 Quarter Interest Rate

In September this year, the government decided to maintain the existing interest rates on small-savings schemes for the October–December 2025 quarter. The Department of Economic Affairs issued a notification confirming that there would be no revisions for this three-month period. The rate of interest for Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), designed to encourage savings for the girl child, stays at 8.2 percent. 

Follow Us

Public Sector Banks Offering Sukanya Samriddhi Account

4/7
Public Sector Banks Offering Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Here's the list of Public Sector Banks Offering Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Public Sector Banks: State Bank of India (SBI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India IDBI Bank

Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Account: Minimum, Maximum Deposit required

5/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Account: Minimum, Maximum Deposit required

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Starting with a minimum initial deposit of Rs 250, and subsequent deposits can be made in multiples of Rs 50, provided that at least Rs 250 is deposited in a financial year. The total annual deposit limit is capped at Rs 1,50,000; any excess amount will not earn interest and will be returned. Deposits can be made for a period of up to fifteen years from the account opening date.

Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna: Interest Calculation

6/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna: Interest Calculation

Interest is calculated monthly based on the lowest balance in the account between the close of the fifth day and the end of the month. At the end of each financial year, this interest is credited to the account, with any fractional amounts rounded to the nearest rupee: amounts of fifty paisa or more are rounded up, while lesser amounts are disregarded. Notably, the interest is credited at the end of the financial year regardless of any changes in the account office due to transfers, ensuring that the financial growth for the girl child remains consistent and secure.

Follow Us

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Opening Form: Document Required

7/7
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Opening Form: Document Required

The following documents are required for opening an account: Birth certificate of girl child Identity proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines) Residence proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines)  

Follow Us
Sukanya Samriddhi YojanaSukanya Samriddhi Yojana accountSukanya Samriddhi Yojana interest rateSSY
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Jonathan Bailey
This Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...
camera icon10
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
camera icon7
title
CIBIL Score
Don’t Know RBI’s 15th-Day Rule? Your CIBIL Score Might Crash — Learn How To Keep It 750+
camera icon6
title
Meet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...