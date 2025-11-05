Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2025: List Of Public Sector Banks Offering SSY Accounts For Girl Child
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2015 has completed a decade of securing girl child's future in India.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana For Girl Child's Future
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign on 22nd January 2015. This scheme allows parents to open a Sukanya Samriddhi account for girls at any post office or designated commercial bank branch.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Age Limit, Eligibility
The guardian can open the Sukanya Samriddhi Account immediately after the birth of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years. Any girl child who is a resident Indian from the time of opening the account till the time of maturity/closure is eligible for the scheme. Only one account is allowed per child. Parents can open a maximum of two accounts for each of their children. However, there is an exception allowed for more accounts in case of twins or triplets. The account can be transferred to anywhere in India.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana October–December 2025 Quarter Interest Rate
In September this year, the government decided to maintain the existing interest rates on small-savings schemes for the October–December 2025 quarter. The Department of Economic Affairs issued a notification confirming that there would be no revisions for this three-month period. The rate of interest for Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), designed to encourage savings for the girl child, stays at 8.2 percent.
Public Sector Banks Offering Sukanya Samriddhi Account
Here's the list of Public Sector Banks Offering Sukanya Samriddhi Account
Public Sector Banks: State Bank of India (SBI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India IDBI Bank
Sukanya Samriddhi Account: Minimum, Maximum Deposit required
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Starting with a minimum initial deposit of Rs 250, and subsequent deposits can be made in multiples of Rs 50, provided that at least Rs 250 is deposited in a financial year. The total annual deposit limit is capped at Rs 1,50,000; any excess amount will not earn interest and will be returned. Deposits can be made for a period of up to fifteen years from the account opening date.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna: Interest Calculation
Interest is calculated monthly based on the lowest balance in the account between the close of the fifth day and the end of the month. At the end of each financial year, this interest is credited to the account, with any fractional amounts rounded to the nearest rupee: amounts of fifty paisa or more are rounded up, while lesser amounts are disregarded. Notably, the interest is credited at the end of the financial year regardless of any changes in the account office due to transfers, ensuring that the financial growth for the girl child remains consistent and secure.
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Opening Form: Document Required
The following documents are required for opening an account: Birth certificate of girl child Identity proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines) Residence proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines)
