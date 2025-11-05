Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2025: List Of Public Sector Banks Offering SSY Accounts For Girl Child

6 / 7

Interest is calculated monthly based on the lowest balance in the account between the close of the fifth day and the end of the month. At the end of each financial year, this interest is credited to the account, with any fractional amounts rounded to the nearest rupee: amounts of fifty paisa or more are rounded up, while lesser amounts are disregarded. Notably, the interest is credited at the end of the financial year regardless of any changes in the account office due to transfers, ensuring that the financial growth for the girl child remains consistent and secure.