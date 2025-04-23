Advertisement
NewsPhotosSukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Has Interest Rate Reduced From 8.2% In April-June 2025? Check Deposit Limits, Withdrawals, Premature Closure & More
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Has Interest Rate Reduced From 8.2% In April-June 2025? Check Deposit Limits, Withdrawals, Premature Closure & More

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme aimed at securing the future of the girl child. For the April–June 2025 quarter, updates include details on deposit limits, withdrawal rules, premature closure options, and more. It remains a popular choice for long-term, tax-friendly investment.

 

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
What Is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

What Is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

Launched under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme designed specifically for the girl child. It helps parents build a secure financial future for their daughters by offering tax-free, high-interest returns. With guaranteed benefits and flexible deposit options, it's one of the most trusted long-term investment choices for families across India.

 

No, the Interest Rate Has Not Been Reduced

No, the Interest Rate Has Not Been Reduced

The interest rate on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana remains steady at 8.2 per cent for the April to June 2025 quarter. Despite speculation, the government has not made any changes to this scheme’s return. It continues to be one of the highest-yielding options among all small savings schemes available in India.

 

Reviewed but Unchanged

Reviewed but Unchanged

The interest rates of all small savings schemes, including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana are reviewed by the government every quarter. For the current April–June period, no changes have been announced for any of the schemes, ensuring that SSY stays attractive for long-term savers.

 

How Much Can You Deposit?

How Much Can You Deposit?

Parents can open an SSY account with just Rs 250. To keep the account active, at least Rs 250 must be deposited each year. The maximum amount that can be deposited annually is Rs 1.5 lakh. You can invest in one go or in monthly instalments, making it flexible and easy to manage.

 

What Happens to Your Money?

What Happens to Your Money?

The money in an SSY account earns interest, which is compounded annually. The best part? Both the interest and the maturity amount are completely tax-free. It’s a secure and rewarding way to save for your daughter’s future.

 

Planning for Education? SSY Helps

Planning for Education? SSY Helps

Once the girl child turns 18 or passes Class 10, partial withdrawal is allowed from the account. Up to 50 per cent of the balance from the previous financial year can be withdrawn to meet educational expenses. This can be done either in a lump sum or in yearly instalments over five years.

 

Can You Close the Account Early?

Can You Close the Account Early?

While SSY is a long-term plan, premature closure is allowed in special situations. These include the death of the account holder or extreme compassionate grounds, like a life-threatening illness. In such cases, interest is paid at the standard Post Office Savings rate.

 

Final Maturity of the Account

Final Maturity of the Account

The SSY account matures 21 years after it is opened. At that point, the full balance, along with the interest, can be withdrawn. Alternatively, if the girl marries after the age of 18, the account can also be closed early, allowing access to the accumulated savings.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK