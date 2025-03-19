Sundar Pichai Strikes Google’s BIGGEST Cash Deal! Rs 2771979200000 Cybersecurity Buyout, The Company Is…, It’s From…
Google has acquired New York-based Wiz Inc. for Rs 2.77 lakh crore (USD 32 billion), its largest cash deal ever. The move boosts Google Cloud’s security and AI capabilities, challenging Amazon and Microsoft. Wiz will continue operating independently across major cloud platforms.
Sundar Pichai Seals Google’s BIGGEST Cash Deal Ever!
Google has made history with its largest cash acquisition ever, spending a staggering Rs 2.77 lakh crore (USD 32 billion) to acquire a major cybersecurity firm. This move is set to redefine Google’s cloud security capabilities.
The Big Announcement
Google has officially acquired Wiz Inc., a New York-based cybersecurity company, in a massive USD 32 billion deal. The company confirmed the agreement on March 18, making it the largest cash transaction in Google's history. With this acquisition, Google aims to boost its cloud security and AI-driven defense systems.
Sundar Pichai’s Statement
Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the importance of this acquisition, stating that businesses and governments require stronger security solutions in today’s digital age. He highlighted how the partnership between Google Cloud and Wiz will enhance cloud security while providing greater flexibility in multi-cloud computing.
Why Google Bought Wiz?
Google has been making major investments in cloud security, and acquiring Wiz aligns perfectly with this vision. The deal will allow Google to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, protect sensitive data from cyber threats, and expand its multi-cloud security capabilities. As AI-driven cyber threats increase, this acquisition is a strategic move to stay ahead in the game.
Google Had Its Eyes on Wiz
This acquisition didn’t happen overnight—Google had been eyeing Wiz for months. Back in July 2023, Wiz rejected a USD 23 billion acquisition offer from Google. However, with this latest deal, Google finally succeeded in bringing Wiz under its Google Cloud division.
What Happens Next?
Even after the acquisition, Wiz will continue operating independently and remain available on major cloud platforms, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. This means businesses using Wiz’s security services can continue to do so, regardless of their cloud provider.
The Bigger Picture
This record-breaking deal signals Google’s ambition to dominate the cloud computing industry. Currently, Amazon and Microsoft lead the market, but with Wiz’s advanced security tools, Google is set to become a stronger competitor. This acquisition is not just about security—it’s about shaping the future of cloud computing in the AI era.
