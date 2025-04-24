Tax Alert! 1% Tax On All Luxury Goods Priced Above Rs 10 Lakh --Check Complete List Of Items

3 / 6

Here Are complete list of items on which 1 percent luxury tax will be levied

1. any wrist watch 2. any art piece such as antiques, painting, sculpture 3. any collectibles such as coin, stamp 4. any yacht, rowing boats, canoes, helicopters 5. any pair of sunglasses 6. any bag such as handbag, purse 7. any pair of shoes 8. any sportswear and equipment such as golf kit, ski-wear 9. any home theatre system 10. any horse for horse racing in race clubs and horse for polo