THESE 10 Banks Offering Highest Rates On Long-term Deposits --Check Latest Bank FD Interest Rates
THESE 10 Banks Offering Highest Rates On Long-term Deposits --Check Latest Bank FD Interest Rates

Here's a list of 10 banks that are offering higher FD interest rates to citizens on long-term deposits.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Bank FD Rates On Higher Tenure

Bank FD Rates On Higher Tenure

Several banks in India offer higher interest rates on FDs for both general and senior citizen investors. Some banks offer FD interest rates of up to 8.40 percent which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns. Banks generally offer higher interest on long-term deposits. You can consider investing in the fixed deposit schemes in these banks on long-term deposits to get guaranteed returns. 

Here's a list of ten banks that are offering higher FD interest rates to citizens on long-term deposits.

1. State Bank of India

1. State Bank of India

The State Bank of India offers 6.45 interest on two-year FD to regular citizens and 6.95 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 15 July 2025. 

2. ICICI Bank

2. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers 6.6 percent interest on its five-year fixed deposit to general depositors and 7.1 percent interest to senior depositors. These rates came into force on October 3, 2025.

3. HDFC Bank

3. HDFC Bank

HDFC bank offers 6.45 percent interest to general citizens and 6.95 interest to senior citizens on a three-year deposit. These rates came into force on 25 June 2025.

4. Union Bank of India

4. Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India offers 6.60 percent interest on three-year term deposits to citizens. These rates came into force on 20 August 2025.

5. Federal Bank

5. Federal Bank

Federal Bank offers 6.70 interest to general citizens and 7.20 interest to senior citizens on FDs of 999 days tenure. The rates came into force on 18 August 2025.

6. Bank of Baroda

6. Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda offers 6.50 percent interest on three-year fixed deposits to regular citizens and 7 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 12 September.

7. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

7. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an 8.20 percent interest rate for regular citizens and 8.40 percent for senior citizens on fixed deposits with a five-year tenure. The rates are effective from September 8, 2025.

8. Slice Small Finance Bank

8. Slice Small Finance Bank

Slice Small Finance Bank is offering an 7.75 percent interest rate on FD for 18 months 1 Day to 18 months 2 days tenure for both regular and senior citizens.

9. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

9. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering an 8.15 percent interest rate to senior citizens and 7.65 percent to general customers on FD for two years up to three years. The interest rates are effective from July 25, 2025.

10. Equitas Small Finance Bank

10. Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 7.40 percent on a 888-day tenure. The rates are effective from August 25, 2025.

Fixed DepositFD ratesFDSBI
