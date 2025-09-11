THESE 5 Banks Are Offering Highest Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit: Check Tenor And Other Details
Fixed Deposit rates keep changing from time to time --with factors like the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate announcement, inflation -- behind the interest rate revision. Here are 5 small finance banks offering higher interest on FDs.
Small Finance Banks FD
Several small finance banks in India offer higher interest rates on FDs for both general citizens and senior citizen investors. Some small finance banks offer FD interest rates of up to 8.50 percent which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns.
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
You can consider investing in the fixed deposit schemes in these banks to get guaranteed returns and capital accumulation. Here's a list of banks that are offering FD interest rates up to 8.50 percent to citizens.
Slice Small Finance Bank
Slice Small Finance Bank is offering an 8.50 percent interest rate on FD for 18 months 1 Day to 18 months 2 days tenure for both regular and senior citizens. The rates are effective from June 27, 2025.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an 8.20 percent interest rate for regular citizens and 8.40 percent for senior citizens on fixed deposits with a five-year tenure. The rates are effective from September 8, 2025.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering an 8.15 percent interest rate to senior citizens and 7.65 percent to general customers on FD for two years up to three years. The interest rates are effective from July 25, 2025.
Jana Small Finance Bank
Jana Small Finance Bank is offering the highest FD interest rate of 8 percent on a tenure of five years (1825 days) for both general and senior citizens. The rates are applicable from September 10, 2025.
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 7.40 percent on a 888-day tenure. The bank is offering 0.50 percent extra for senior citizens. The rates are effective from August 25, 2025.
Trending Photos