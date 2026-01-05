Thinking Of Withdrawing From NPS? Here’s Exactly What You Can Take and When
The National Pension System (NPS) has undergone significant reform, especially in late 2025, with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) updating exit and withdrawal norms to offer more flexibility to subscribers. These changes aim to balance long-term retirement security with greater access to accumulated pension wealth when needed.
Normal Exit at Retirement (Age 60 or Superannuation)
Under the latest rules, subscribers may exit NPS upon reaching 60 years of age or retirement (superannuation):
Up to 80 percent of the total pension corpus can be withdrawn as a lump sum for non-government (private/All Citizen/Corporate model) subscribers. Earlier, the cap was 60 percent.
For government employees, the traditional 60 percent lump sum and 40 percent annuity structure broadly continues, albeit with revised corpus-based options (see next).
If your total accumulated corpus is Rs 8 lakh or less, you may withdraw 100 percent as a lump sum without buying an annuity.
For corpus between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, you can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh as lump sum; the rest must be used for an annuity or structured unit redemption.
Leftover amounts (beyond permitted lump sum) typically must go into an annuity plan with only around 20 percent annuity now mandatory for non-government subscribers under new rules.
These changes give subscribers more flexibility and control over retirement funds while still preserving income security through pension products.
Extended Exit Age up to 85 Years
A key reform allows NPS subscribers to remain invested up to the age of 85, instead of earlier age limits like 70 or mandatory retirement exits. This helps boost corpus growth when retirement income is not immediately needed.
Premature Exit Before 60 / Early Exit
Subscribers who wish to exit before 60 (voluntary premature exit) must meet specific criteria:
Premature exit is allowed only after a minimum subscription period (often 10 years or as specified), depending on the rules under which you joined NPS.
On premature exit, the rules generally allow around 20 percent of the corpus as a lump sum withdrawal, and the remaining must be used to purchase an annuity or be deferred, unless further flexibility applies under new norms.
This prevents erosion of long-term retirement wealth while still providing an exit option.
Partial Withdrawals During NPS Tenure
Even before retirement, NPS offers partial withdrawals under certain conditions:
Up to 25 percent of your own contributions (excluding employer contributions) can be withdrawn.
This is allowed after a minimum three-year period in NPS.
Common permitted reasons include children’s education, marriage, medical emergencies, or buying a first home.
Recent reforms have expanded flexibility: subscribers may make up to 4 partial withdrawals (with minimum gaps between them).
Partial withdrawals are subject to regulatory limits to avoid undue depletion of retirement assets.
Structured Withdrawals & Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR)
In addition to lump sums, newer rules introduce a Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR) option that lets subscribers take periodic amounts from their pension wealth over a designated period (minimum years). This provides scheduled liquidity without fully liquidating the corpus over time.
Withdrawal in Special Scenarios
Several special exit provisions exist:
If the subscriber’s corpus balance is low, the entire corpus (100 percent) may be allowed as a lump sum for both government and non-government subscribers, subject to different threshold slabs.
In the event of the subscriber’s death or if a subscriber is declared missing/presumed dead, the nominee or legal heir can withdraw the entire corpus without annuity requirements.
Subscribers can also defer withdrawal or annuity purchase beyond age 60 if they choose to remain invested longer.
Tax Treatment of NPS Withdrawals
While these reforms change the withdrawal structure, tax treatment under the Indian tax code continues to apply:
A portion of the lump-sum withdrawal (especially up to 60 percent for government subscribers or 80 percent under new norms) may be tax-free, subject to conditions and income-tax regulations.
Annuity income (pension) is taxable as per your income tax slab when received.
Partial withdrawals up to permissible limits typically remain tax-exempt.
Final tax impact depends on annual income, withdrawal timing, and tax laws in force.
