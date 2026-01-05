Thinking Of Withdrawing From NPS? Here’s Exactly What You Can Take and When

1 / 7

Under the latest rules, subscribers may exit NPS upon reaching 60 years of age or retirement (superannuation):

Up to 80 percent of the total pension corpus can be withdrawn as a lump sum for non-government (private/All Citizen/Corporate model) subscribers. Earlier, the cap was 60 percent.

For government employees, the traditional 60 percent lump sum and 40 percent annuity structure broadly continues, albeit with revised corpus-based options (see next).

If your total accumulated corpus is Rs 8 lakh or less, you may withdraw 100 percent as a lump sum without buying an annuity.

For corpus between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, you can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh as lump sum; the rest must be used for an annuity or structured unit redemption.

Leftover amounts (beyond permitted lump sum) typically must go into an annuity plan with only around 20 percent annuity now mandatory for non-government subscribers under new rules.

These changes give subscribers more flexibility and control over retirement funds while still preserving income security through pension products.