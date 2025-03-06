Advertisement
This Country Has No Hospitals, No Births For Nearly 100 Years– Here's Why


This Country Has No Hospitals, No Births For Nearly 100 Years– Here's Why

Imagine a country where no child has been born in nearly a century and no hospitals exist! Despite being a recognized nation, it has never recorded a single birth since its formation in 1929. With no medical facilities, residents must travel to a neighboring city for healthcare. Despite its small size—smaller than a golf course—it holds immense global significance. 

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
A Country Without Hospitals and Births for 96 Years!

A Country Without Hospitals and Births for 96 Years!

Imagine a country with no hospitals and not a single registered birth since its formation. It may sound surprising, but such a place exists—and it’s smaller than a golf course!

 

Welcome to Vatican City – The World's Smallest Country

Welcome to Vatican City – The World's Smallest Country

Vatican City, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, is the world’s smallest country. Despite being in the heart of Rome, this nation has never recorded a single birth!

 

Why No Births in Vatican City?

Why No Births in Vatican City?

Since its establishment in 1929, no child has been born here. The reason? The country has no maternity ward, and its small population consists mainly of clergy members.

 

No Hospitals, No Medical Facilities

No Hospitals, No Medical Facilities

Unlike other countries, Vatican City has no hospitals. Anyone needing medical care must travel to Rome, which surrounds this tiny nation.

 

A Tiny Nation with a Unique Population

A Tiny Nation with a Unique Population

Vatican City’s population is only around 800-900 people, mostly senior Catholic clergy. It’s a country where religious duties take precedence over everyday civilian life.

 

A High Crime Rate in a Small Country

A High Crime Rate in a Small Country

Despite its small size, Vatican City sees high crime rates. Millions of tourists visit yearly, leading to frequent pickpocketing and theft incidents.

 

Other Places with No Births?

Other Places with No Births?

Vatican City isn’t the only place without births! The Pitcairn Islands (population: fewer than 50) also lack recent births, and Antarctica, though not a country, rarely sees childbirth due to extreme conditions.

 

