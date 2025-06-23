This Country Is World's Largest Producer Of Crude Oil, Not Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Kuwait; Name Is…
Did you think Saudi Arabia or Iran produces the most crude oil? Think again! According to a 2023 report by the US Energy Information Administration, the United States is the world’s largest crude oil producer, pumping out 21.91 million barrels per day — far ahead of Saudi Arabia, Russia, and others.
Crude Oil – Still The World’s Powerhouse
Crude oil remains one of the most important natural resources in the world. From cars and trucks to airplanes, ships, and even rockets — everything runs on fuel made from crude oil. Even though electric vehicles are gaining popularity, most of the world still depends on traditional fuels like petrol, diesel, and kerosene, which come from refining crude oil. But which countries lead this vital global industry?
Who Produces The Most Crude Oil?
When you think of crude oil, the first countries that probably come to mind are Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Kuwait. After all, they’re some of the most well-known oil producers in the world. But you might be surprised to know that none of these countries are number one. So, who really tops the list? Let’s find out.
No. 1 – United States (21.91 million barrels/day)
Topping the list is the United States, which produces a massive 21.91 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to a 2023 report by the US Energy Information Administration. Thanks to its rich shale reserves and advanced technology, America has become the world’s largest oil producer — a position few would expect over traditional oil-rich nations.
No. 2 – Saudi Arabia (11.13 million barrels/day)
Saudi Arabia follows at number two with 11.13 million barrels per day. Long considered the face of oil production, Saudi Arabia plays a critical role in the global oil market through its leadership in OPEC. While it may not top the chart anymore, its influence remains strong.
No. 3 – Russia (10.75 million barrels/day)
Coming in third is Russia, producing 10.75 million barrels per day. Despite facing international sanctions and geopolitical pressure, Russia continues to be a major energy powerhouse and a key player in global crude oil exports.
No. 4 – Canada (5.76 million barrels/day)
Here’s the real surprise — Canada takes the fourth spot with 5.76 million barrels daily. Its vast oil sands in Alberta and steady output make it one of the top producers globally. While not often in the headlines like its Middle Eastern counterparts, Canada’s role in the energy sector is massive.
No. 5 to 8 – China, Iraq, Brazil & UAE
Next on the list is China at number five, producing 5.26 million barrels per day, followed closely by Iraq and Brazil, each with 4.42 million barrels daily. At number eight is the United Arab Emirates, producing 4.16 million barrels per day. These nations are key contributors to global supply and have been steadily increasing their production capacities.
No. 9 & 10 – Iran and Kuwait
Iran ranks ninth with 3.99 million barrels per day, while Kuwait takes the tenth spot, producing 2.91 million barrels daily. While they may not be at the top, these countries remain important players in the oil market. Combined, the top 10 crude oil producers generate over 101 million barrels every single day, keeping the world moving — quite literally.
(Images credit: Gemini AI)
Trending Photos