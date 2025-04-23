THIS Country With Just 11,000 Residents Gets Its First ATM Ever In 2025

5 / 7

Over 6,000 banking clients are expected to benefit from the digital expansion. The installation of ATMs is further expected to reduce congestion, improve access in remote areas, and reduce cash dependency. “We’ve been in an analogue space all along, these were dreams for us,” said Siose Penitala Teo, General Manager of the National Bank of Tuvalu. Teo further said, “These machines don’t come cheap. But with government support and sheer determination, we were able to roll out this service for our people.”