THIS Country With Just 11,000 Residents Gets Its First ATM Ever In 2025

Tuvalu, one of the world’s top 10 least-populated countries, has created banking milestone by getting its first ATM ever in 2025.
Tuvalu, one of the world's most remote and smallest Pacific island nations, has introduced its first-ever ATMs. With 11,000 residents, Tuvalu is situated between Australia and Hawaii. The island nation installed five ATMs in key areas like Funafuti airport and nearby towns.
Tuvalu's Shift From Manual Banking
According to The Guardian, launching a modern digital financial system on Funafuti Island marks a dramatic shift from traditional manual banking to a more accessible and modern approach.
Tuvalu PM Leads ATM Launch Ceremony
Prime Minister Feleti Teo led the official launch event, which was attended by high-ranking officials. Delivering a keynote address during the event, the Prime Minister stated, “Today not only marks a momentous occasion but it is also historic as the bank moves into a totally new era, not just in terms of its services but also in terms of its strategic direction."
ATMs In Tuvalu To Enhance Financial Access
Before the ATM installation, the entire financial system operated manually with Tuvaluans having no access to automated banking. The Tuvalu residents had to line up outside the National Bank for pay withdrawals and other services.
Tuvalu ATM To Benefit Residents
Over 6,000 banking clients are expected to benefit from the digital expansion. The installation of ATMs is further expected to reduce congestion, improve access in remote areas, and reduce cash dependency. “We’ve been in an analogue space all along, these were dreams for us,” said Siose Penitala Teo, General Manager of the National Bank of Tuvalu. Teo further said, “These machines don’t come cheap. But with government support and sheer determination, we were able to roll out this service for our people.”
Tuvalu ATM: Prepaid Cards Launched, Debit And Credit To Follow
ATMs currently only accept prepaid cards. The bank plans to introduce Visa debit and credit cards in the future for international travel and online purchases. “We’re providing the service for free until people get the hang of it; in time we’ll look at fees, but right now this is about accessibility and progress," Teo said.
Tuvalu ATM And Point-Of-Sale System Followed Years Of Preparation
The National Bank of Tuvalu collaborated with Pacific Technologies Limited, based in Fiji, to develop and implement the ATM and point-of-sale system after years of planning and preparation. Five ATMs and 30 point-of-sale terminals were installed across Funafuti as part of the system, which was initiated in 2021 and cost over A$3 million.
