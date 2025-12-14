Advertisement
THIS Government Scheme Offers Rs 2,00,000 Accident Insurance For Just Rs 20— Details Here

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana is a government-backed accident insurance scheme that offers up to Rs 2 lakh coverage for just Rs 20 a year. Available to people aged 18 to 70 with a bank or Post Office account, the scheme provides financial support in case of accidental death or disability. 

Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
What Is PM Suraksha Bima Yojana?

What Is PM Suraksha Bima Yojana?

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is a government-backed accident insurance scheme that provides financial protection in case of accidental death or disability at a very low cost.

 

Just Rs 20 for Rs 2 Lakh Cover

Just Rs 20 for Rs 2 Lakh Cover

Under PMSBY, you get accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh by paying an annual premium of just Rs 20—one of the cheapest insurance schemes in India.

 

How Is the Premium Paid?

How Is the Premium Paid?

The Rs 20 premium is automatically deducted from your bank or Post Office savings account on or before June 1 every year, once you give consent for auto-debit.

 

Validity of the Insurance

Validity of the Insurance

The insurance cover is valid for one year, from June 1 to May 31, and gets renewed automatically every year through the auto-debit facility.

 

What Happens in Case of Accidental Death?

What Happens in Case of Accidental Death?

If the insured person dies due to an accident, the nominee receives Rs 2,00,000 as compensation under the scheme.

 

Coverage for Total Disability

Coverage for Total Disability

The insured will get Rs 2,00,000 if they suffer total and permanent disability, such as loss of both eyes, both hands, both feet, or loss of one eye along with a hand or foot.

 

Coverage for Partial Disability

Coverage for Partial Disability

In case of partial disability—like loss of vision in one eye or loss of use of one hand or foot—the subscriber is entitled to receive Rs 1,00,000.

 

Who Can Apply for PMSBY?

Who Can Apply for PMSBY?

Anyone aged 18 to 70 years with a bank or Post Office savings account can enrol, provided they give consent for auto-debit of the premium.

 

Important Things to Know

Important Things to Know

The coverage ends if the insured turns 70, closes their account, or doesn’t have enough balance to pay the premium. Even if enrolled through multiple accounts, the maximum cover remains Rs 2 lakh. For just Rs 20 a year, PMSBY offers strong financial protection against major accidental risks.

(Images credit: Freepik)

