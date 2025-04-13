This Indian Bought Google.com Less Than Rs 1,000; What Google Did Next Will Shock You

photoDetails

english

2885499

In a strange twist of fate back in 2015, a Gujarati techie named Sanmay Ved briefly became the owner of Google.com. Yes, the actual domain for just Rs 804. While casually browsing Google’s domain registration service, he noticed that the domain appeared to be available. Out of curiosity, he added it to his cart and completed the purchase, expecting it to fail. But to his surprise, it worked!