This Man Earns Rs 18,000 Per Hour From A Side Hustle, Works Just 3.5 Hours A Night, Earned Rs 2,69,00,000 In Just Months — He’s From….
An Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the UK has shown how powerful AI skills can be today. By working just 3.5 hours a night on AI tools, he earns around Rs 18,000 per hour and has made nearly Rs 2.69 crore in just a few months, proving that the right expertise can turn even part-time work into a high-paying opportunity.
Meet The Man Behind The Rs 18,000-An-Hour Side Hustle
The story of Utkarsh Amitabh, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the UK, highlights how artificial intelligence is creating high-paying opportunities worldwide. His journey shows how specialised AI skills can turn part-time work into a serious income stream.
Earning Big With Part-Time AI Work
In an interview with CNBC Make It, Amitabh revealed that he earns $200 an hour (around Rs 18,000) by working part-time on AI tools. What makes it more impressive is that he manages this alongside several other professional responsibilities.
How It All Started
Amitabh’s AI journey took a new turn in January 2025, when he was approached by a data-labelling startup called micro1. At the time, he was already juggling multiple roles, but the opportunity stood out for a different reason.
Wearing Many Hats At Once
Beyond his AI work, Amitabh is an author, a university lecturer, and the founder and CEO of global mentorship platform Network Capital. He is also a PhD student at Oxford’s Saïd Business School and had just become a new father when the offer came his way.
Why He Said Yes
Despite his packed schedule, Amitabh accepted the role out of what he calls “intellectual curiosity.” The work aligned well with his expertise in business strategy, financial modelling and technology, making it a natural extension of his interests rather than an extra burden.
Strong Academic And Corporate Background
The 34-year-old holds a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in moral philosophy. He previously spent over six years at Microsoft, working on cloud computing and AI partnerships, and has also authored a book on the side-hustle economy.
Rs 2.69 Crore In Just Months
Working around 3.5 hours each night, Amitabh has earned close to $300,000 (around Rs 2.69 crore) since January, excluding project completion bonuses. He says the flexibility of the role made it easier to fit into his already busy life.
More Than Just The Money
While the pay is impressive, Amitabh says money was never his main motivation. He believes AI can empower people to upskill and adapt rather than replace them. According to him, artificial intelligence does far more good than harm when used thoughtfully.
