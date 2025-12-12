THIS Man Has A Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging — He Is World’s Richest Beggar; He Is From…

photoDetails

Bharat Jain, often seen begging near Mumbai’s CSMT, is believed to be the world’s richest beggar with a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore. Despite earning Rs 60,000–75,000 a month from begging and owning two Mumbai flats worth Rs 1.4 crore plus rented shops that bring in extra income, he still refuses to quit begging.