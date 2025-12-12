Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2995165https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/this-man-has-a-net-worth-of-rs-75000000-owns-two-flats-worth-rs-14000000-yet-refuses-to-quit-begging-he-is-world-s-richest-beggar-he-is-from-2995165
NewsPhotosTHIS Man Has A Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging — He Is World’s Richest Beggar; He Is From…
photoDetails

THIS Man Has A Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging — He Is World’s Richest Beggar; He Is From…

Bharat Jain, often seen begging near Mumbai’s CSMT, is believed to be the world’s richest beggar with a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore. Despite earning Rs 60,000–75,000 a month from begging and owning two Mumbai flats worth Rs 1.4 crore plus rented shops that bring in extra income, he still refuses to quit begging.

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet the World’s Richest Beggar!

1/9
Meet the World’s Richest Beggar!

He looks like any other beggar outside Mumbai’s CSMT or Azad Maidan, but his story shocks everyone. Bharat Jain is believed to be the world’s richest beggar, earning up to Rs 75,000 a month and owning property worth crores.

(Images credit: X, AI)

Follow Us

Born Into Extreme Poverty

2/9
Born Into Extreme Poverty

Jain grew up in a family that struggled for even basic meals. With no access to formal education or job opportunities, begging became his only means of survival.

 

Follow Us

Begging Turned Into Full-Time Work

3/9
Begging Turned Into Full-Time Work

For nearly 40 years, he has been begging 10–12 hours every day, seven days a week. His consistent efforts fetch him Rs 2,000–2,500 per day, adding up to Rs 60,000–75,000 per month.

 

Follow Us

The Power of Smart Saving

4/9
The Power of Smart Saving

Unlike many in similar conditions, Jain saved his income carefully. Over decades, his disciplined approach turned small daily earnings into large, life-changing investments.

 

Follow Us

Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

5/9
Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

Bharat Jain now owns two residential flats in Mumbai, together valued at Rs 14,000,000 (Rs 1.4 crore). These flats provide a safe and stable home for his family — his wife, two sons, father, and brother.

 

Follow Us

Earns Extra Income From Rented Shops

6/9
Earns Extra Income From Rented Shops

He also purchased two shops in Thane, which he rents out for Rs 30,000 every month. This passive income adds financial stability to the household.

 

Follow Us

Gave His Sons a Good Education

7/9
Gave His Sons a Good Education

Using his hard-earned money, Jain ensured that both his sons studied in a reputed convent school in Mumbai. Today, they manage the family’s stationery business and help support the family.

 

Follow Us

Still Refuses to Quit Begging

8/9
Still Refuses to Quit Begging

Despite having wealth and security, Jain continues to beg at his usual spots. His family has repeatedly asked him to stop, but he feels emotionally attached to the routine that shaped his entire life.

 

Follow Us

His Net Worth? A Staggering Rs 7.5 Crore

9/9
His Net Worth? A Staggering Rs 7.5 Crore

From a child struggling for food to a man owning crores, Bharat Jain’s journey is remarkable. With an estimated net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he proves that consistency, discipline, and savings can transform even the most difficult life.

 

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyworld's richest beggarIndia's Richest BeggarRajnish JainRajnish Jain success storyWorld's Richest Beggar net worth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
India nuclear arsenal
India's Underground Arsenal Nobody Talks About; These Hidden Weapons Can Strike Deep Into Enemy Territory In Minutes!
camera icon8
title
Non-Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City
Non- Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City: World’s First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon8
title
Meet Bhavitha Mandava
Meet Bhavitha Mandava: JNTU Hyderabad Architecture Student Who Became The First Indian Model To Open A Chanel Show; She Completed Her Master’s From…
camera icon13
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Rs 13,000,000,000 Empire: Luxury Villas; Business Ventures, Lavish Cars And 430 Million Social Media Followers
camera icon11
title
10 Unhappiest Countries in the World
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World- Afghanistan TOPS The Chart- Check If India Is On The List Or Not?