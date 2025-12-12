THIS Man Has A Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging — He Is World’s Richest Beggar; He Is From…
Bharat Jain, often seen begging near Mumbai’s CSMT, is believed to be the world’s richest beggar with a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore. Despite earning Rs 60,000–75,000 a month from begging and owning two Mumbai flats worth Rs 1.4 crore plus rented shops that bring in extra income, he still refuses to quit begging.
Meet the World’s Richest Beggar!
He looks like any other beggar outside Mumbai’s CSMT or Azad Maidan, but his story shocks everyone. Bharat Jain is believed to be the world’s richest beggar, earning up to Rs 75,000 a month and owning property worth crores.
(Images credit: X, AI)
Born Into Extreme Poverty
Jain grew up in a family that struggled for even basic meals. With no access to formal education or job opportunities, begging became his only means of survival.
Begging Turned Into Full-Time Work
For nearly 40 years, he has been begging 10–12 hours every day, seven days a week. His consistent efforts fetch him Rs 2,000–2,500 per day, adding up to Rs 60,000–75,000 per month.
The Power of Smart Saving
Unlike many in similar conditions, Jain saved his income carefully. Over decades, his disciplined approach turned small daily earnings into large, life-changing investments.
Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore
Bharat Jain now owns two residential flats in Mumbai, together valued at Rs 14,000,000 (Rs 1.4 crore). These flats provide a safe and stable home for his family — his wife, two sons, father, and brother.
Earns Extra Income From Rented Shops
He also purchased two shops in Thane, which he rents out for Rs 30,000 every month. This passive income adds financial stability to the household.
Gave His Sons a Good Education
Using his hard-earned money, Jain ensured that both his sons studied in a reputed convent school in Mumbai. Today, they manage the family’s stationery business and help support the family.
Still Refuses to Quit Begging
Despite having wealth and security, Jain continues to beg at his usual spots. His family has repeatedly asked him to stop, but he feels emotionally attached to the routine that shaped his entire life.
His Net Worth? A Staggering Rs 7.5 Crore
From a child struggling for food to a man owning crores, Bharat Jain’s journey is remarkable. With an estimated net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he proves that consistency, discipline, and savings can transform even the most difficult life.
