This Man Uploaded Youtube's First Ever Video 20 Years Ago, Has Over 350 Million Views, It All Began At A Zoo…
This Man Uploaded Youtube’s First Ever Video 20 Years Ago, Has Over 350 Million Views, It All Began At A Zoo…

YouTube’s First Video: A 19-second video uploaded 20 years ago quietly marked the beginning of something massive. With over 350 million views today, this simple clip became the foundation of the world’s biggest video platform. Here’s how it all began…

Updated:May 11, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
The Video That Started It All

1/8
The Video That Started It All

On April 24, 2005, a 19-second clip titled “Me at the zoo” became the first video ever uploaded to YouTube. This simple moment marked the beginning of a global shift in how we create and consume video content. The video now has over 350 million views, and it's still online.

 

Posted by YouTube Co-Founder Jawed Karim

2/8
Posted by YouTube Co-Founder Jawed Karim

The person behind this historic upload was Jawed Karim, one of YouTube’s three co-founders. In the video, the then 25-year-old Karim stands in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo, casually sharing a few thoughts. This wasn't just any upload—it was the foundation of a revolution.

 

What Happens in “Me at the zoo”?

3/8
What Happens in "Me at the zoo"?

There’s nothing fancy—no music, no editing. Just Jawed standing in front of elephants, saying: “The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks.” This raw, spontaneous feel would later become the essence of YouTube’s charm.

 

A Humble Beginning That Sparked a Giant

4/8
A Humble Beginning That Sparked a Giant

What made this video iconic was its authenticity. It showed that you didn’t need big studios or expensive gear to share something meaningful. This upload became the seed that would grow into YouTube—the world’s biggest video-sharing platform.

 

When and Why YouTube Was Created

5/8
When and Why YouTube Was Created

YouTube was founded in February 2005 by three former PayPal employees: Jawed Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley. Originally, they wanted to create a video dating site! But they soon saw the potential of a platform where anyone could upload any kind of video.

 

The Rise of a Video Empire

6/8
The Rise of a Video Empire

YouTube’s domain was registered on February 14, 2005. Just two months later, “Me at the zoo” was uploaded. By December 2005, YouTube had exploded—getting more than 2 million views a day. The world was hooked on this new kind of content.

 

The Game-Changing Google Acquisition

7/8
The Game-Changing Google Acquisition

In November 2006, just a year after its launch, Google acquired YouTube for 1.65 billion dollar in stock. Today, YouTube has over 2 billion users and people watch more than a billion hours of video every single day.

 

Why “Me at the zoo” Still Matters

8/8
Why "Me at the zoo" Still Matters

This first video wasn’t just about elephants—it symbolized the birth of user-generated content. It led to vlogs, tutorials, music videos, reaction content, and more. “Me at the zoo” showed the world that anyone could have a voice—and that idea changed the internet forever.

(Images Credit: Gemini AI, @jawed/Youtube)

