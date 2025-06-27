THIS Person Will Now Lead Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Empire— Not Karishma Kapoor,Priya Sachdev, His Children Or Sister

8 / 8

Sunjay Kapur’s legacy isn’t limited to boardrooms. He was widely known as the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children. He later married Priya Sachdev and had a son with her. Even with his high-profile personal life, Sunjay chose to remain a private individual in his business affairs—quietly building one of India’s most valuable automotive technology companies. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will now continue through professional stewardship.

