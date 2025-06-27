THIS Person Will Now Lead Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Empire— Not Karishma Kapoor,Priya Sachdev, His Children Or Sister
After the sudden passing of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Sona Comstar—the Rs 30,000 crore automotive tech company he led—has named a new chairperson. Surprisingly, it’s not his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, his current wife Priya Sachdev, or any of his children or family members. The company has officially appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly, an Independent Director since 2021, as the new Chairperson.
Sunjay Kapur’s Sudden Death
Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd—popularly known as Sona Comstar—passed away on June 12 while playing a polo match in England. The 53-year-old industrialist reportedly suffered a heart attack during the game. His untimely death left behind a huge leadership gap in the company he built and nurtured. The final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.
Who Will Lead Now?
With Sunjay’s sudden passing, speculation grew around who would now take over the reins of his ₹30,000 crore empire. Many expected a family member—perhaps his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, his sister, his current wife Priya Sachdev, or even one of his children—to step in. But Sona Comstar took a different route and handed over leadership to someone else entirely.
Company Announces Jeffrey Mark Overly as New Chairperson
On June 23, Sona Comstar made an official announcement through a stock exchange filing. It stated, “The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Jeffrey Mark Overly as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company.” Jeffrey had been serving as an Independent Director on the board since February 12, 2021. His re-appointment for a second five-year term (till February 11, 2031) was approved by the board in April and awaits shareholder approval.
A Leader with Global Experience & Trusted Insight
Jeffrey Mark Overly wasn’t just a silent member of the board—he played an active role in guiding Sona Comstar’s decisions. Despite working from a different time zone, he attended all board and committee meetings and contributed meaningfully to key discussions. His consistent involvement and deep understanding of the company’s vision made him the natural choice to step into the chairman’s role.
Who is Jeffrey Mark Overly?
Jeffrey brings with him over four decades of global operational experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s degree in Business from Central Michigan University. Professionally, he served as an Operating Partner in Blackstone’s Corporate Private Equity Group in New York. Before that, he was Vice President of Global Fixture Operations at Kohler Company and held senior roles in engineering and operations at General Motors and Delphi Corporation for over 25 years.
About Sona Comstar – A Global Auto-Tech Powerhouse
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), founded in 1995, is headquartered in Gurugram and has a global presence with operations in the USA, Mexico, Serbia, and China. As of June 22, 2025, the company is valued at around ₹30,000 crore. Known for its innovation in the auto-tech sector, Sona Comstar specializes in manufacturing and R&D for electric mobility and precision components.
Company to Continue Sunjay Kapur’s Vision
Despite Sunjay’s absence, the company remains committed to his long-term vision. Under Jeffrey Overly’s leadership, Sona Comstar aims to continue its focus on expanding in electric vehicle components and other cutting-edge technologies. The appointment reflects a commitment to stable, experienced leadership during this transition phase.
A Legacy Beyond Business
Sunjay Kapur’s legacy isn’t limited to boardrooms. He was widely known as the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children. He later married Priya Sachdev and had a son with her. Even with his high-profile personal life, Sunjay chose to remain a private individual in his business affairs—quietly building one of India’s most valuable automotive technology companies. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will now continue through professional stewardship.
(Images credit: englandgifmeme/X, @sbajpai2811/X, @Enter_tainment9, @shilpa_cn/X)
