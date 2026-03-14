Three government schemes, three different returns — Most Indians are picking the wrong one

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The honest answer is — it depends on your situation. If you are a salaried employee, you are already in EPF automatically. That is a given. If you want to save more beyond 12 percent and you are comfortable keeping your money locked away until retirement, VPF is a smart choice — it gives the same high interest as EPF with no extra paperwork. If you are self-employed or want a safe long-term savings plan that is not linked to your job, PPF is your best option. If you earn a high salary, you can actually do both — put extra into VPF and also invest in PPF at the same time. Many financial planners suggest this combination for people who want to build a strong retirement fund. The key question to ask yourself is — how long can you keep the money untouched? EPF and VPF are tied to your job. PPF locks your money for 15 years. If you need flexibility and might need access to your savings earlier, plan accordingly. Bottom line — all three are safe, all three save you tax, and all three are good for retirement. The best one is simply the one that fits your life.