Three government schemes, three different returns — Most Indians are picking the wrong one
EPF is automatic for salaried employees and gives 8.25 percent interest. VPF lets you save more in the same account. PPF is open to everyone and locks money for 15 years at 7.1 percent. All three are tax-free and government-backed. Pick the one that fits your life.
What Are These Three Things and Why Should You Care?
If you earn a salary in India, chances are you already have money going into a provident fund every month — but do you actually know what it is or how it works? There are three main savings schemes that working Indians use to build a retirement fund — EPF, PPF, and VPF. All three are backed by the government, all three give you tax benefits, and all three are considered very safe. But they work differently, suit different kinds of people, and give different returns. Knowing which one works best for you could make a big difference to how much money you have when you retire.
EPF — The One Your Employer Handles
EPF stands for Employees' Provident Fund. If you work at a company that has 20 or more employees, you are automatically enrolled in EPF. You do not have a choice — it is compulsory. Every month, 12 percent of your basic salary plus dearness allowance is cut from your pay and goes into your EPF account. Your employer puts in an equal amount on your behalf. So essentially, for every rupee you put in, your employer adds another rupee — that is free money going into your retirement savings. The current interest rate on EPF is 8.25 percent per year. The money stays locked in until you retire or leave your job, though you can make partial withdrawals in certain situations such as a medical emergency, buying a home, or paying for your child's education. If you withdraw before completing five years of continuous service, the amount becomes taxable.
PPF — The One Anyone Can Open
PPF stands for Public Provident Fund. Unlike EPF, this one is not linked to your job at all. Anyone can open a PPF account — whether you are salaried, self-employed, a freelancer, a homemaker, or even a student. You can open one at a post office or most banks. You can put in a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per year. The current interest rate is 7.1 percent per year, which is a little lower than EPF but still very decent for a completely safe, government-backed scheme. The big catch with PPF is that your money is locked in for 15 years. You cannot take it all out before that. You can make partial withdrawals from the seventh year onwards, but only within limits. This makes PPF ideal for long-term goals — retirement, a child's education, or a big financial target 15 years down the line. The good news is that PPF gives you a triple tax benefit — the money you put in is tax-free, the interest you earn is tax-free, and the amount you get at the end is also tax-free.
VPF — The One Most Salaried People Don't Know About
VPF stands for Voluntary Provident Fund. Think of it as the extra version of EPF. If you are already contributing 12 percent of your salary to EPF and you want to save even more, VPF lets you do that. You can voluntarily contribute anything above 12 percent — all the way up to 100 percent of your basic salary and dearness allowance. The extra money you put in goes into the same EPF account and earns the same interest rate of 8.25 percent per year. You do not need to open a new account. Just tell your employer you want to contribute extra, and they will deduct it from your salary and add it to your existing EPF account. VPF is only available to salaried employees who already have an EPF account. If you are self-employed or work in the unorganised sector, VPF is not an option for you.
How Do the Returns Compare?
Here is a simple side-by-side look at the current interest rates: EPF — 8.25 percent per year VPF — 8.25 percent per year (same as EPF) PPF — 7.1 percent per year So EPF and VPF give you slightly higher returns than PPF right now. Over 20 or 30 years, that difference of just over 1 percent can add up to a significant amount thanks to the power of compounding. However, PPF rates are reviewed every quarter by the government and can change. EPF rates are announced once a year by EPFO. Neither rate is fixed forever — both can go up or down depending on the economic situation.
Tax Benefits — All Three Are Good, But Here Is the Detail
All three schemes fall under what is called the EEE category — Exempt, Exempt, Exempt. This means the money you put in is tax-free, the interest you earn is tax-free, and the money you get at the end is also tax-free. That is about as good as it gets for a savings product in India. For PPF and VPF, your annual contributions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh qualify for a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. One thing to note for VPF — if your total EPF plus VPF contribution in a year goes above Rs 2.5 lakh, the interest earned on the amount above that limit becomes taxable. So if you are a high earner planning to put a lot into VPF, keep this limit in mind.
Which One Should You Pick?
The honest answer is — it depends on your situation. If you are a salaried employee, you are already in EPF automatically. That is a given. If you want to save more beyond 12 percent and you are comfortable keeping your money locked away until retirement, VPF is a smart choice — it gives the same high interest as EPF with no extra paperwork. If you are self-employed or want a safe long-term savings plan that is not linked to your job, PPF is your best option. If you earn a high salary, you can actually do both — put extra into VPF and also invest in PPF at the same time. Many financial planners suggest this combination for people who want to build a strong retirement fund. The key question to ask yourself is — how long can you keep the money untouched? EPF and VPF are tied to your job. PPF locks your money for 15 years. If you need flexibility and might need access to your savings earlier, plan accordingly. Bottom line — all three are safe, all three save you tax, and all three are good for retirement. The best one is simply the one that fits your life.
Trending Photos