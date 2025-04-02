Advertisement
Top 10 Richest People In The World: Forbes Billionaires List 2025 Ranks US At Top, India At...

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025: With global wealth accelerating, the number of billionaires has surpassed 3,000—an increase of 247 compared to last year—collectively worth an astonishing $16.1 trillion this year. Meanwhile, the country with the most billionaires is the U.S., with 902 billionaires, up from 813 last year, holding a combined wealth of $6.8 trillion, nearly $2 trillion more than in 2024, according to Forbes. Let's have a quick look on the Top 10 richest people in the world.

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Elon Musk:

Elon Musk:

South Africa-born, now US citizen Elon Musk retains his undisputed top spot on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025, with a cumulative wealth of $342 billion. Elon Musk owns Tesla and SpaceX, among other business interests. 

Mark Zuckerberg:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025
The Meta founder-CEO (40) is placed second on this list, with a wealth of $216 billion from the Facebook parent. He is also the youngest in the top 10.  He has risen to rank 2 for the first time.   
Jeff Bezos:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Amazon's chief, aged 61, has a staggering net worth of $215 billion, earning him the third spot on the Forbes 2025 rich list. His immense wealth solidifies his position among the world's most influential and successful business leaders.  

Larry Ellison:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Oracle founder Larry Ellison, aged 80, has a net worth of $192 billion, making him one of the world's wealthiest business magnates.

 

Bernard Arnault And Family:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Bernard Arnault And family, 76, the LVMH patriarch, has built a fortune of $178 billion, securing a spot in the top five and standing as the only non-American (French) on the list so far. 

 

Warren Buffett:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Warren Buffett, aged 94, the oldest in the top 10, has amassed a fortune of $154 billion as the owner of Berkshire Hathaway.  

Larry Page:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Larry Page, 52, co-founder of Google, earned a place on the 2025 rich list with a staggering net worth of $144 billion. His fortune reflects his significant impact on the tech industry and continued influence in the world of innovation and business.

 

Sergey Brin:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Sergey Brin, 51, the fellow Google co-founder, secured a spot in the top 10 with a remarkable net worth of $138 billion, highlighting his lasting influence in the tech industry and his continued financial success. 

Amancio Ortega:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Amancio Ortega, 89, the Zara owner, is the second non-American (Spanish) in the top 10, boasting a net worth of $124 billion in 2025, cementing his status as a global fashion and business titan. 

 

Steve Ballmer:

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

Steve Ballmer, 69, the Microsoft co-founder, rounded off the top 10 with a staggering net worth of $118 billion, reinforcing his place among the world's wealthiest individuals.  

Where India Ranks In Forbes Billionaires List 2025

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025

The United States continues to dominate as the world's billionaire capital, with 902 individuals on the Forbes Billionaires List 2025. India has retained the third spot after adding five more billionaires to its last year tally of 200. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)

 

Forbes billionaire listTop 10 richest peopleElon MuskMark ZuckerbergWorld's richest people
