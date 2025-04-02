Top 10 Richest People In The World: Forbes Billionaires List 2025 Ranks US At Top, India At...

photoDetails

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025: With global wealth accelerating, the number of billionaires has surpassed 3,000—an increase of 247 compared to last year—collectively worth an astonishing $16.1 trillion this year. Meanwhile, the country with the most billionaires is the U.S., with 902 billionaires, up from 813 last year, holding a combined wealth of $6.8 trillion, nearly $2 trillion more than in 2024, according to Forbes. Let's have a quick look on the Top 10 richest people in the world.