Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List

photoDetails

english

2885241

Richest Women In The World In 2025: The ten richest women in the world represent a stunning range of industries and causes, shaping everything from global commerce to philanthropy. According to the Forbes report, the world’s 10 wealthiest women have a combined net worth of around $479 billion, making up 20 per cent of the total wealth held by women on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.