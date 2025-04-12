Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
Richest Women In The World In 2025: The ten richest women in the world represent a stunning range of industries and causes, shaping everything from global commerce to philanthropy. According to the Forbes report, the world’s 10 wealthiest women have a combined net worth of around $479 billion, making up 20 per cent of the total wealth held by women on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.
Melinda French Gates
Marilyn Simons And Family
Miriam Adelson And Family
Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, controls approximately 28.5 per cent of the company founded by her grandfather in 1946. With her wealth tied to Fidelity, her net worth is estimated at $32.7 billion.
Savitri Jindal And Family
Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman, oversees the Jindal Group—a vast conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Her net worth stands at $35.5 billion, driven primarily by the steel industry.
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, the richest self-made woman on the Forbes list for three consecutive years, owns a 50 per cent stake in Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which she co-founded with her husband in 1970 after meeting him on a boat trip to Capri. Her net worth is estimated at $37.7 billion, built through the shipping industry.
Jacqueline Mars
Jacqueline Mars inherited her wealth from Mars Incorporated, the iconic candy and pet food company founded by her grandfather. With her fortune rooted in sweets and pet care, her net worth stands at $42.6 billion.
Julia Koch And Family
Julia Koch inherited a 42 per cent stake in Koch Industries (now Koch, Inc.) after the death of her husband, David Koch, in 2019. This year, her fortune grew by nearly $10 billion, bringing her net worth to $74.2 billion, with wealth rooted in Koch, Inc.
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers And Family
The L’Oréal heiress, who was the world’s richest woman last year, saw her fortune decline in 2025 due to slowing sales—especially in China—which led to a 20% drop in the company’s shares. Her net worth now stands at $81.6 billion, with wealth tied to L’Oréal.
Alice Walton
Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, became the richest woman in the world in 2025, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time. Her net worth now stands at $101 billion, with wealth rooted in Walmart. (Image Credit: Wiki)
