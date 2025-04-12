Advertisement
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List

Richest Women In The World In 2025: The ten richest women in the world represent a stunning range of industries and causes, shaping everything from global commerce to philanthropy. According to the Forbes report, the world’s 10 wealthiest women have a combined net worth of around $479 billion, making up 20 per cent of the total wealth held by women on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Melinda French Gates

1/10
Melinda French Gates
Melinda French Gates saw her fortune soar by $19.3 billion this year after Forbes updated its estimate of her 2021 divorce settlement with Bill Gates to $25 billion. Her wealth, rooted in Microsoft shares and diverse investments, now totals $30.4 billion.  
Marilyn Simons And Family

2/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025
Marilyn Simons, the widow of legendary investor Jim Simons who passed away in May 2024, now oversees the Simons Foundation, which the couple co-founded to support scientific research and education. Her wealth, stemming from hedge funds, has brought her net worth to $31 billion.  
Miriam Adelson And Family

3/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025
Miriam Adelson and her family own more than half of Las Vegas Sands, the casino empire behind iconic destinations like the Venetian Macao and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. With wealth rooted in the casino industry, her net worth now stands at $32.1 billion. 
Abigail Johnson

4/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, controls approximately 28.5 per cent of the company founded by her grandfather in 1946. With her wealth tied to Fidelity, her net worth is estimated at $32.7 billion.  

Savitri Jindal And Family

5/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman, oversees the Jindal Group—a vast conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Her net worth stands at $35.5 billion, driven primarily by the steel industry. 

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

6/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, the richest self-made woman on the Forbes list for three consecutive years, owns a 50 per cent stake in Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which she co-founded with her husband in 1970 after meeting him on a boat trip to Capri. Her net worth is estimated at $37.7 billion, built through the shipping industry. 

Jacqueline Mars

7/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Jacqueline Mars inherited her wealth from Mars Incorporated, the iconic candy and pet food company founded by her grandfather. With her fortune rooted in sweets and pet care, her net worth stands at $42.6 billion.  

Julia Koch And Family

8/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Julia Koch inherited a 42 per cent stake in Koch Industries (now Koch, Inc.) after the death of her husband, David Koch, in 2019. This year, her fortune grew by nearly $10 billion, bringing her net worth to $74.2 billion, with wealth rooted in Koch, Inc.  

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers And Family

9/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

The L’Oréal heiress, who was the world’s richest woman last year, saw her fortune decline in 2025 due to slowing sales—especially in China—which led to a 20% drop in the company’s shares. Her net worth now stands at $81.6 billion, with wealth tied to L’Oréal.  

Alice Walton

10/10
Richest Women In The World In 2025

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, became the richest woman in the world in 2025, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time. Her net worth now stands at $101 billion, with wealth rooted in Walmart. (Image Credit: Wiki)

 

