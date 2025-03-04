Advertisement
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP

World’s Top 10 Super-Billionaires: In an era where billionaires are no longer a rarity, a new financial elite has emerged—the super-billionaires. According to Altrata, only 24 individuals worldwide fall into this exclusive category, yet they control a staggering 16% of all billionaire wealth, a sharp increase from just 4% in 2014.

Their collective net worth reaches $3.3 trillion, rivaling the GDP of France. As defined by The Wall Street Journal, super-billionaires are those with a net worth of $50 billion or more. At the top of the list is Elon Musk, the world's richest person, with a fortune of $419.4 billion. Here’s a look at the world’s top 10 super-billionaires and their net worth.
 

Updated:Mar 04, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Elon Musk

1/10
Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a staggering net worth of approximately $419.4 billion (Rs 34.9 lakh crore). His fortune continues to grow, largely driven by SpaceX, which is now the most valuable private company, worth around  $350 billion (Rs 29 lakh crore).   

Jeff Bezos

2/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Jeff Bezos, the second richest person, has a net worth of around Rs 21.9 lakh crore ($263.8 billion), primarily from Amazon, which he founded in 1994. Though he stepped down as CEO in 2021, he remains a significant figure as executive chairman and holds nearly 10% of Amazon.   

Bernard Arnault

3/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Bernard Arnault, ranked third among the richest individuals, has a wealth of approximately $238.9 (Rs 19.8 lakh crore). As the CEO and chairman of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company, he oversees brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., and Moët Hennessy.    

Larry Ellison

4/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Larry Ellison, the fourth richest person, has built a fortune of  $237 billion (around Rs 19.6 lakh crore) as the co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle, a leader in software and cloud computing.   

Mark Zuckerberg

5/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of about $220.8 billion (Rs 18.3 lakh crore), is a dominant force in social media and artificial intelligence.  

Sergey Brin

6/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Sergey Brin, the sixth richest person, holds a fortune of nearly $160.5 billion (Rs 13.3 lakh crore). As a co-founder of Google, he remains a major shareholder in its parent company, Alphabet.  

Steve Ballmer

7/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

With a wealth of around $157.4 billion (Rs 13 lakh crore), Steve Ballmer ranks seventh, largely due to his stake in Microsoft, where he served as CEO from 2000 to 2014.  

Warren Buffett

8/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Warren Buffett, the eighth richest person, has an estimated net worth of  $154.2 billion (Rs 12.7 lakh crore). As the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he oversees businesses like Geico, Dairy Queen, and See’s Candies.  

James Walton

9/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

James Walton, with a net worth of approximately $117.5 billion (Rs 9.7 lakh crore), is a key figure in the Walmart dynasty and ranks ninth among the world’s wealthiest individuals.  

Samuel Robson Walton

10/10
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World

Closing the top ten is Samuel Robson Walton, with a fortune of around  $114.4 billion (Rs 9.5 lakh crore). He served as Walmart’s chairman from 1992 to 2015 and continues to be involved in the company's board. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)  

