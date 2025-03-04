photoDetails

english

World’s Top 10 Super-Billionaires: In an era where billionaires are no longer a rarity, a new financial elite has emerged—the super-billionaires. According to Altrata, only 24 individuals worldwide fall into this exclusive category, yet they control a staggering 16% of all billionaire wealth, a sharp increase from just 4% in 2014.

Their collective net worth reaches $3.3 trillion, rivaling the GDP of France. As defined by The Wall Street Journal, super-billionaires are those with a net worth of $50 billion or more. At the top of the list is Elon Musk, the world's richest person, with a fortune of $419.4 billion. Here’s a look at the world’s top 10 super-billionaires and their net worth.

