Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
World’s Top 10 Super-Billionaires: In an era where billionaires are no longer a rarity, a new financial elite has emerged—the super-billionaires. According to Altrata, only 24 individuals worldwide fall into this exclusive category, yet they control a staggering 16% of all billionaire wealth, a sharp increase from just 4% in 2014.
Their collective net worth reaches $3.3 trillion, rivaling the GDP of France. As defined by The Wall Street Journal, super-billionaires are those with a net worth of $50 billion or more. At the top of the list is Elon Musk, the world's richest person, with a fortune of $419.4 billion. Here’s a look at the world’s top 10 super-billionaires and their net worth.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a staggering net worth of approximately $419.4 billion (Rs 34.9 lakh crore). His fortune continues to grow, largely driven by SpaceX, which is now the most valuable private company, worth around $350 billion (Rs 29 lakh crore).
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, the second richest person, has a net worth of around Rs 21.9 lakh crore ($263.8 billion), primarily from Amazon, which he founded in 1994. Though he stepped down as CEO in 2021, he remains a significant figure as executive chairman and holds nearly 10% of Amazon.
Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault, ranked third among the richest individuals, has a wealth of approximately $238.9 (Rs 19.8 lakh crore). As the CEO and chairman of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company, he oversees brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., and Moët Hennessy.
Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison, the fourth richest person, has built a fortune of $237 billion (around Rs 19.6 lakh crore) as the co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle, a leader in software and cloud computing.
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of about $220.8 billion (Rs 18.3 lakh crore), is a dominant force in social media and artificial intelligence.
Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin, the sixth richest person, holds a fortune of nearly $160.5 billion (Rs 13.3 lakh crore). As a co-founder of Google, he remains a major shareholder in its parent company, Alphabet.
Steve Ballmer
With a wealth of around $157.4 billion (Rs 13 lakh crore), Steve Ballmer ranks seventh, largely due to his stake in Microsoft, where he served as CEO from 2000 to 2014.
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, the eighth richest person, has an estimated net worth of $154.2 billion (Rs 12.7 lakh crore). As the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he oversees businesses like Geico, Dairy Queen, and See’s Candies.
James Walton
James Walton, with a net worth of approximately $117.5 billion (Rs 9.7 lakh crore), is a key figure in the Walmart dynasty and ranks ninth among the world’s wealthiest individuals.
Samuel Robson Walton
Closing the top ten is Samuel Robson Walton, with a fortune of around $114.4 billion (Rs 9.5 lakh crore). He served as Walmart’s chairman from 1992 to 2015 and continues to be involved in the company's board. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)
