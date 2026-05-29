Top Indian companies that have announced work from home for employees after PM Modi's national austerity push
Several Indian companies have announced work from home and travel reduction measures in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures and revived remote work to reduce fuel consumption.
Work from home
PM Modi has urged offices and businesses to encourage remote work wherever possible and replace unnecessary in-person meetings with online conferences. He has also urged citizens to reduce unnecessary vehicle usage and avoid non-essential international travel. PM Modi has also called on citizens to reduce non-essential gold purchases.
PM Modi’s call for austerity measures to review work from home option
PM Modi’s call for austerity measures urges citizens and businesses to revive COVID-era remote work and virtual meetings. In addition to promoting remote work, businesses are also exploring ways to reduce official travel, lower fuel consumption and encourage digital meetings.
Here are the top Indian companies that have announced work from home measures for employees to support PM Modi's call for national austerity.
Shaadi.com Work from home
Anupam Mittal founder of Shaadi.com announced that employees of Shaadi.com will now work remotely one day every week. Sharing the decision on X, Mittal said, "Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH."
HDFC Bank Work from home
HDFC Bank has announced a work from home arrangement of up to two days a week for employees in business enabling functions and corporate enabling functions. The arrangement will remain in place for the next 30 days after which it will be reviewed.
Yes Bank Work from home
Some of the teams in Yes Bank are reportedly working in a hybrid mode and the bank is looking to extend the hybrid mode model to other non-customer facing roles further. The move aligns with PM Modi’s address urging Indians to work from home and hold virtual meetings.
IndusInd Bank Work from home
IndusInd Bank has reportedly rolled out a hybrid work policy for all its employees, barring those involved in branch banking functions such as tellers, branch managers and other customer-facing roles. In a statement, the bank said the expansion is aligned with the government’s broader emphasis on work from home and virtual collaboration to promote efficiency and conserve resources.
Maruti Suzuki Work from home
Maruti Suzuki has mandated work from home wherever feasible for its employees. This will be applicable for the staff of the automaker who are not required to be present on-site to discharge their duties. According to the company, virtual meetings should be preferred over physical interactions to help cut costs and reduce fuel use. Maruti Suzuki has also directed employees to minimise foreign travel unless it is absolutely necessary. "Maruti Suzuki has placed immense importance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war," it posted on X.
RPG Group Work from home
RPG Group has reportedly instructed employees to expand work from home practices and reduce travel as part of larger austerity and fuel-saving measures. According to reports, the group has advised teams to avoid non-essential movement and use virtual meetings wherever possible. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has said that the conglomerate has implemented several austerity measures including wider adoption of work from home and restrictions on travel. “All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so,” Goenka said in a social media post.
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