NewsPhotosTop Senior Citizen FDs To Invest in: Up To 8.55% Returns In 1 Year– Check List
Top Senior Citizen FDs To Invest in: Up To 8.55% Returns In 1 Year– Check List

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Looking to earn higher returns on your savings? Check out these top fixed deposit options for senior citizens with attractive 1-year interest rates.

1-Year Tenure – Up to 8.55%

If you are looking for a short-term investment with high returns, these banks offer some of the best rates on 1-year senior citizen FDs. Bandhan Bank leads with an interest rate of 8.55 per cent. IndusInd Bank and YES Bank follow closely with 8.25 per cent. RBL Bank offers an 8.00 per cent return while Karnataka Bank provides a slightly lower rate of 7.75 per cent.

2-Year Tenure – Up to 8.30%

For those willing to invest for a slightly longer period, these banks offer attractive rates on 2-year senior citizen FDs. RBL Bank offers the highest rate at 8.30 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank at 8.25 per cent. DCB Bank provides a return of 8.00 per cent while Canara Bank offers 7.80 per cent. IDFC First Bank completes the list with a return of 7.75 per cent. 

 

3-Year Tenure – Up to 8.00%

If you're considering a more stable, mid-term option, these banks offer decent returns on 3-year FD tenures. DCB Bank, RBL Bank, and YES Bank all offer an interest rate of 8 per cent. Canara Bank offers a slightly lower 7.9 per cent, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.75 per cent.

5-Year Tenure – Up to 8.00%

For those who are looking to lock their money for a longer period, these banks offer reasonable returns on 5-year senior citizen FDs. YES Bank provides an 8.00 per cent return, followed by DCB Bank at 7.90 per cent. Axis Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and IndusInd Bank all offer an interest rate of 7.75 per cent.

 

Senior Citizen FDs8.55% FD RatesFixed Deposit
